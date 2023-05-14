EL CENTRO – On Tuesday, May 9, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors held their scheduled regular meeting with all supervisors present.
The following are highlights of the meeting, according to a County of Imperial press release:
• The Board, joined by the Imperial County Department of Social Services and other advocates, proclaimed the month of May 2023 as “National Foster Care Month.”
• The Board adopted a Resolution granting the Juneteenth Holiday, Monday, June 19, 2023, as a County paid holiday.
Per the press release, “Juneteenth,” also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. Juneteenth originated in Galveston, Texas and has been celebrated throughout the United States since 1865. It was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, per the press release.
• The Board unanimously ratified a Proclamation declaring the week of May 8-12, 2023 as “National Correctional Officers and Employees Week.”
On May 5, 1984, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed National Correctional Officers and Employees Week when he signed Proclamation 5187. This is to honor the work of Correctional Officers and Personnel for their service of honor, respect, and integrity, per the release.
The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office held a special ceremony on May 8 to honor all the men and women who work within the Corrections Division.
According to the press release, within the Consent Calendar, the Board approved the following:
• The appointment of Sarah Curry to the Heber Community Advisory Committee for a two-year term.
• The appointment of Patricia Ann Thompson to the Ocotillo Area Community Advisory Committee for a two-year term.
• At the request of Supervisor Michael W. Kelley, $2,500 to support the Imperial Valley College Foundation for expenses related to the 60th Anniversary & Hall of Game Gala.
• The appointment of Benjamin J. Horton to the Area Agency on Aging Advisory as recommended by Supervisor John Hawk, District 5.
The meeting recording, agenda, and backup material can be accessed at www.Board.ImperialCounty.org
