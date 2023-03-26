Board of Supervisors meeting highlights for March 21 meeting

IMPERIAL COUNTY – On Tuesday, March 21, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors held their scheduled regular meeting with all members present.
According to a press release from the Imperial County Executive Office, the following are highlights of the meeting:
At the request of the United Farm Workers, the Board unanimously proclaimed March 31 as Cesar Chavez Day. The Board was joined by Executive Director of Campesinos Unidos Inc., Jose M. Lopez, Agricultural Commissioner Carlos Ortiz, and members of the community to affirm the proclamation.
The Board unanimously approved Resolutions honoring Amelia Juarez (27 years) and Nathan Miller (28 years) for their years of dedicated service to the County of Imperial.
Ruben Melendez, account clerk III of the Budget & Fiscal Department, was recognized as the February 2023 Employee of the Month.
David Dale was introduced as the Assistant Director of the Imperial County Department of Public Works.
The public was invited to attend the upcoming Board of Supervisors' off-site meeting in Salton City. The meeting will be held at the Senior Citizen Club, located at 1375 Borrego Salton Sea Way (S-22) at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.
The Board unanimously approved a letter opposing SB 797 related to the creation of a Lithium Extraction Tax Citizens Oversight Committee.
"With the Board of Supervisors already expressing an intention to develop a local advisory committee to assist in the efforts surrounding spending priorities for potential lithium tax revenues, SB 797 dismisses the County’s work thus far, undermines local authority, is duplicative of existing statutory requirements from SB 125, and is an unnecessary and burdensome state-appointed oversight committee," the press release reads.
The Board unanimously approved the rules and associated prizes for the County’s first-ever Imperial County Postcard Contest. The contest will begin April 1 and close on May 15. It will be open to all. The top three winning entries will be awarded prizes of $750 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place. More information will be posted by April 1 online at ImperialCounty.org.
A public listening session was held regarding the Lithium Tax Revenues Spending Priorities and oral testimonies were provided from community members, advocates, and community-based organizations. Comments were recorded and will be added to the other comments the County is receiving through the 60-day public comment period (March 1 through April 30) for future review.
Within the Consent Calendar, according to the press release, the Board approved the following:
Resolution supporting the naming of a portion of Highway 86 in Memory of Angel G. Castro, who was employed by the State of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2007 to 2022.
At the request of Supervisor John Hawk, $500 from the Community Benefit Account to support the Holtville Rotary Club’s 3rd Annual Holtville Rotary Pulled Pork Cook-Off.
The meeting recording, agenda, and backup material can be accessed at www.Board.ImperialCounty.org, per the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.