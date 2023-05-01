EL CENTRO – On Tuesday, April 25, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors held their scheduled regular meeting.
The following are highlights of the meeting, according to a County of Imperial press release.:
• The Board, joined by the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office, proclaimed the week of April 23 to April 29, 2023 as “National Crime Victims Rights’ Week."
• The Board, joined by Sure Helpline Center, declared the month of April 2023 as “Sexual Assault Awareness Month.”
• The Board recognized Department of Social Services Accountant-Auditor, Myrna Dorame, as Employee of the Month for March 2023.
• Over two dozen employees were recognized for reaching years of service milestones, including Terri Gonzalez of the Imperial County Behavioral Health Services for 30 years of employment with the County of Imperial.
• The Board approved payment to the Imperial Irrigation District (IID) for the design of the Pipeline Culvert Crossing located at Meloland Road over Central Drain Project 6838.
Per the press release, in 2022, the older timber bridge located at Meloland Road was demolished due to structural failure. The bridge was critical to the Imperial County road network infrastructure, and this Pipeline Culvert Crossing will be the most efficient and cost effective alternative, the release reads.
The cost of the design is not to exceed $70,000 and will have no impact to the General Fund as the costs will be covered by State Aid funds, according to the press release.
• The Board approved a resolution adopting plans and specifications, and authorizing public bidding for Phase II of the Palo Verde Water Well Replacement Project.
This Palo Verde Water Well Replacement Project consists of replacing the existing north water well with a new one, and will be completed in accordance with all State and local regulations, the release states. With the adoption of the plans and specifications, a formal bid opening and invitation for bids will be re-advertised and sent to the required Construction Trade Journals, per the release.
• Imperial County Behavioral Health Services (ICBHS) and Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) provided a presentation on efforts being made to address the opioid crisis in Imperial County.
Per the release, within the Consent Calendar, the Board approved the following:
• Amendments to the 2020 Community Development Block Grant Program-Coronavirus Response Round 2 and 3-Colonias Allocation to allocate all funds to the “Housing replacement due to fires in Niland Colonia” provision. These funds will be utilized for reconstructing those homes lost in the 2020 Niland Fire belonging to qualified families.
• Two funding agreements with the Heber Public Utility District to provide technical assistance to the Heber Public Utility District for Estancia Park Sprinkler Replacement and Water Pipeline Installation projects, and one funding agreement with the Palo Verde County Water District for a Bicarbonate Containment Treatment Project. The 2016 Proposition Integrated Regional Water Management Disadvantaged Community Involvement and Urban & Multibenefit Drought Relief Grant will fund all three projects.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Ryan Kelley was absent from the meeting due to a meeting with the California Energy Commission to discuss Lithium Valley and renewable energy matters, according to the release.
The meeting recording, agenda, and backup material can be accessed at Board.ImperialCounty.org
