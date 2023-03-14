Board of Supervisors meeting highlights

EL CENTRO – On Tuesday, March 7, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors held its regular meeting with all members present.
According to a County of Imperial press release, the following are highlights of the meeting:
The Board unanimously approved the Department of Public Works’ plans and specifications for Zenos Road Improvements that runs one mile from State Highway Route 115 to Melon Road (City of Holtville Limits). The proposed improvements consists in general of placing header cuts, cold plane (grinding) existing Asphalt Concrete (A.C.) pavement surface, crack sealing, tack coat, slurry seal, placing two (2) inches of conventional A.C. overlay over a geosynthetic interlayer fabric, over one (1) inch A.C. leveling course, dig outs, installing Class 2 Aggregate Base shoulder backing, striping, signage, construction area signs, temporary traffic control, and any additional work as shown in the approved plans and specifications for the project.
Per the release, the estimated construction cost is approximately $873,083.09. There will be no impact to the County General Fund as SB1-RMRA Funds will cover the cost of the project.
The Board unanimously approved a reclassification request from the Department of Social Services. The total cost of the reclassification is $3,148, has no impact to the General Fund, and is fully funded by the State CalWorks allocation, per the release.
The Board also discussed previously requested funding for “Community Project Funding” requests. These items are also known as “Congressionally Directed Spending” items allow federal lawmakers to secure direct federal funding for key projects in their home states/districts via the appropriations process.
Per the release, the Board unanimously approved to add the following projects to the list of previously requested projects: Coyote Wash, Meloland, and East Anza Bridges. A formal letter, with all requested projects, will come back before the Board at a later date for ratification, the release reads.
Mayra Widmann, Deputy County Executive Officer of Budget and Finance, provided a presentation regarding the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocations and expenses. On May 19, 2021, the County received $17.6 million, the first installment of the $35.2 million total allocated. The second installment, and remaining amount, was received on June 23, 2022. As of February 28, 2023, a total of $15.2 million has been disbursed and $8.1 million has been committed, all in alignment with the ARPA expose proposal approved by the Board on September 14, 2021, the release reads.
Per the release, the following is a list of actual expenses:
Public Health Response:
- $773,592 -Contact Tracing &Case Investigation
- $748,079 - Purchase of PPE, disinfecting of public areas and other Public Health related expenses
- $655,474 -Ancillary Vaccination Clinic Assistance, Testing, Preventative Measures, Sheriff's Operations & Administration
- $5,833,324 -Payroll support for Public Safety, Public Health and Administrative Support $4,326,500-One-time Discretionary Premium Pay Bonus
Negative Economic Impact & Government Services:
- $102,835 -Promote healthy household environment
- $133,091 - Business and Information Technology Assessment
- $654,194 - Cybersecurity Upgrades
- $1,800,000 - Purchase of four (4) Type 1 Fire Engines
- $414,261 - Revenue Loss, General Fund & Public Health
Water, Sewer & Broadband:
- $28,987 -New River Water Quality Testing
- $2,000,000 - Capital Improvements for Water Treatment Plan Project for the Gateway County Service Area
Per the release, the following is a list of obligated expenses:
Public Health Response:
- $91,686 - Ancillary Vaccination Clinic Assistance, Testing, Preventative Measures, Sheriff's Operations & Administration
- $1,880,437 -Payroll support for Public Safety, Public Health and Administrative Support $2,274,000-One-time Discretionary Premium Pay Bonus
Negative Economic Impact & Government Services:
- $366,909 - Business and Information Technology Assessment
- $750,000- Airport Infrastructure
- $745,806 -Cybersecurity Upgrades
Water, Sewer & Broadband:
- $2,000,000- Water & Sewer Infrastructure Projects
The public is welcomed to view and access all of the County’s ARPA funding and expenses, as well as the County’s entire budget at the OpenPortal Budget Portal at imperialcounty.openbook.questica.com.
The Board made a request for the Department of Environmental Health to provide a presentational update regarding New River Water Quality Testing funding and comparing in-house water samples with other governing bodies’ findings.
In the Consent Calendar included in the release, the following items were approved:
- The appointment of Isidro Cuen to the Heber Community Advisory Committee for a two-year term.
- At the request of Supervisor Luis A. Plancarte, $2,500 from the Community Benefit Account to support the El Centro Police Activities League (PAL).
- The Salton Community Services District’s (SCSD) request to change their Election Day from the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November of each odd years, to the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November of each even year, and authorize the consolidation of this Board's election with other elections held on the same date.
The meeting recording, agenda, and backup material can be accessed at the Granicus Portal at bit.ly/ImperialCountyBOS.
For more information regarding the Board of Supervisors, meeting dates, and more, visit www.Board.ImperialCounty.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.