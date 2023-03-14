Board of Supervisors meeting highlights

Today

Mostly cloudy. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.