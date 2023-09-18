EL CENTRO – On Tuesday, September 12, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors held their regular meeting in the Board Chambers at the County Administration Center in El Centro.
According to a press release from the County of Imperial Executive Office, the following are highlights of the meetings:
The Board unanimously passed a Resolution honoring Felipe Romero, Eligibility Technician Supervisor for the Imperial County Department of Social Services, for 32 years of dedicated service.
The Board unanimously declared the month of September 2023 as “National Recovery Month,” “National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month,” and “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.”
The Board welcomed, introduced, and congratulated Imperial Irrigation District General Manager, Ms. Jamie Asbury, for her new role in leading the organization.
Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego (CCDSD), Appaswamy Pajnor, provided a presentation on the Catholic Charities Day Center located in El Centro. CCDSD opened the first local Homeless Day Center on February 15, 2023, with a goal to offer local unhoused individuals a location to help meet their basic needs and afford them access to resources to assist them in overcoming barriers to housing. As of July 31, the center has served a total of 580 unique individuals.
The Board approved a tiered, year-end discretionary bonus for regular full-time and limited term County employees and elected officials. The tiered program is based on the following years of service:
Tier 1: $1,000 (Hired November 3, 2018 to November 2, 2023)
Tier 2: $2,000 (Hired November 3, 2008 to November 2, 2018)
Tier 3: $3,000 (Hired on/or before November 2, 2008)
The bonuses will be paid on November 17, 2023, the release reads.
At the request of County Executive Officer, Miguel Figueroa, the Board unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with San Diego State University (SDSU) and SDSU Imperial Valley Campus to formally develop academic and community cooperation and to promote mutual understanding on topics of mutual interest.
The Board unanimously approved a timeline extension of six months and increased the line of credit in the amount of $330,000 from the Community Benefit Program to allow the Winterhaven County Water District (WCWD) to fund emergency force sewer main line repairs. These actions will allow the WCWD to continue to operate, complete the repairs, and continue to provide services to the community of Winterhaven.
Within the Consent Calendar, according to the release, the Board approved the following:
A Resolution allowing Imperial County Behavioral Health Services (ICBHS) to accept $1,109,824 in grant funds from the California Department of Health Care Services for the implementation of the California Providing Access and Transforming Health Justice-Involved Planning and Capacity Building Program. This will allow ICBHS, in collaboration with Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) and Imperial County Probation Department, to develop an implementation plan to outline process to ensure the assessment, referral, and care coordination of incarcerated individuals meeting the criteria for Specialty Mental Health Services and Substance Use Disorder treatment.
At the request of District 5 Supervisor John Hawk, $2,000 from the Community Benefit Account to support the Calexico Rotary Club’s Festival del Mariachi Sin Fronteras and Grito de Independencia events.
At the request of District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley, funding from the Community Benefit Account to support the following:
A $500 sponsorship for Calipatria Foundation’s 5K Cancer Fun Walk scheduled for October 28.
A $500 sponsorship for Northend Alliance 111’s Salton Sea Stroll #2 event on October 21.
A $1,000 sponsorship for The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley’s 2023 Cattle Call Parade.
Ratification of letters of support for the following Assembly Bills (AB):
AB 1569, a bill introduced by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia which would establish a Lithium Valley Office of Development and require the office to be charged with the development of lithium recovery to maximize the benefits for the community and investors.
AB 1593, another bill introduced by Assemblymember Garcia which would establish the Equitable Access Program to prioritize employment opportunities in construction, manufacturing, technical, maintenance, operations, or reclamation activities for local residents in the Salton Sea geothermal resources area. The bill would ensure that the development of Lithium Valley will bring good paying jobs to the Imperial Valley, Coachella Valley, and Palo Verde Valley.
An agreement between the Imperial County Department of Social Services and Imperial Valley Regional Occupation Program for the Project Accessing Careers through Education (Project ACE). Per the release, Project ACE strives to support foster youth by providing case management services and guidance, including academic instruction, career exploration, academic counseling, life skills training, financial literacy, basic skills instruction, leadership development college preparatory activities, and job readiness training. The cost for this agreement is not to exceed $207,937 and is fully funded by the State of California through 2011 Realignment funds.
An agreement between the Imperial County Probation Department and County of Imperial in an amount of $25,000 from the Community Benefit Program towards Project ASPIRE’s Niland site. Project ASPIRE is an afterschool and weekend program created by the department to afford children in underserved communities with supervised and prosocial activities. This funding will be used to purchase supplemental items such as sports equipment, games, arts and crafts, incentives, and furniture, the release reads.
A grant agreement between the Imperial County Department of Public Health (ICPHD) and California Department of Public Health for the Public Health Workforce Career Ladder Education and Development Program for an amount of $72,747. This program aims to support employee upskilling to improve retention of the existing public health workforce and help incumbent workers develop their skills to meet future public health demands. Through a temporary expansion of the County Tuition Reimbursement Program, ICPHD staff will be eligible for tuition reimbursement up to $5,000 through June 30, 2026 or until funds are exhausted.
Ratification of a one-year agreement between the ICSO and Holtville Unified School District to provide one (1) School Resource Officer from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Services will include campus security, student and faculty safety, be the first responder to all law enforcement related matters on the school district’s campuses that occur during regular school hours, and additional District and law enforcement related collaboration concerning public safety.
The meeting recording, agenda, and backup material can be accessed at www.Board.ImperialCounty.org
