IMPERIAL COUNTY – On Tuesday, June 27, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors held two scheduled meetings, their regular meeting in the morning and an off-site meeting in the afternoon.
According to a press release from the County of Imperial Executive Office, the morning meeting was held at the County Administration Center in El Centro and the afternoon meeting at the Barbara Worth Country Club in Holtville. As per the release, the following are highlights of the meetings:
MORNING MEETING
The Board recognized Guillermo Mendoza, Permit Specialist for Imperial County Department of Public Works, as the Employee of the Month for May 2023.
Twenty-four employees were recognized for reaching employment milestones, including Myrella Rocha of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services for her 30 years of employment with the County of Imperial.
The Board unanimously approved a Resolution authorizing Imperial Valley Management Agency (IVRMA) to apply for the California Department of Resource Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) City/County Payment Program. Under this program is the Beverage Container Recycling Program that provides funding to jurisdictions. Funding has been utilized to provide technical assistance and cycling bins to businesses to start or expand their recycling efforts.
Federal advocacy representatives from Paragon Government Relations provided a presentation of recent legislative actions relating to the national debt. Within the presentation, information was shared on the biggest drivers of the national debt, debt ceiling/debt limit, 2023 debt limit deal, and legislative outlook for fiscal year 2024.
In accordance with the County Budget Act, the Board unanimously approved the fiscal year 2023-2024 recommended Budget, Proposal to Balance, and Backup Schedules. The budget represents close to $567 million in spending, with increases towards behavioral health services, public health, public safety, social services, and community services.
"For the first time in over a decade, the General Fund will not be balanced with the previous year fund balance. Instead, this recommended budget includes an increase in sales tax projected revenue, as well as new revenue related to renewable energy projects," the release reads. "American Rescue Plan Act investments were also included in the proposed budget to enhance government services and prepare our communities for the future by improving infrastructure, airport, air quality, cybersecurity, and technology services."
"In addition, the recommended budget includes 2,587 funded full-time positions, which reflects an increase of 40 positions from the previous fiscal year," it reads.
Budget hearings will be held on August 22 with a Final Budget to be presented on September 19 before being submitted to the State Controller on December 1, per the release.
Within the Consent Calendar and according to the release, the Board approved the following:
Service Agreements between Behavioral Health Services and the Vista Sands Socialization Programs of El Centro Elementary and San Pasqual School Districts.
The Vista Sands Program provides an integrated socialization and behavior modification service for children between the ages of 7 and 12, whose capacity to function at home, school, and the community, has been impaired by emotional and behavioral problems. The primary goal of the program is to maximize the child’s effective function in the home, school, and community in a manner that strengthens the family unit while minimizing public sector costs.
At the request of Supervisor Luis Plancarte, a Resolution honoring Julia Narrido Villero for her centennial birthday. Mrs. Villero will be turning 100 on July 1, 2023.
The re-appointment of Lee Hindman to the Local Health Authority Commission as the Imperial Valley Joint Chambers of Commerce representative.
Resolution adopting plans and specifications, and authorizing public bidding for Main Street improvements (north side) from Highway 111 to Memphis Avenue in Niland.
The proposed improvements consists of construction of sidewalks, ADA ramps, driveways, curb and gutter, infill asphalt concrete pavement, bike lane, striping and signage, erosion control, temporary construction signs, and any additional work as shown in the approve plans and specifications for the project. The estimated construction cost is approximately $981,580.
Service agreement between the Department of Social Services and Central Union High School District (CUHSD) for the High School Diploma/High School Equivalency Class Program. This program provides basic adult and secondary education services to provide opportunities and assistance for eligible CalWORKs clients to earn a high school diploma of high school equivalency diploma.
OFF-SITE MEETING
According to the press release, the following occurred during the Board of Supervisors' off-site meeting:
Public Works conducted a presentation regarding services offered to members of the communities within District 5.
The Board conducted a public hearing and unanimously approved the proposed wastewater rate increase for the County Club Sewer Maintenance District.
The meeting recording, agenda, and backup material can be accessed at www.Board.ImperialCounty.org.
