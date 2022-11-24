BOMBAY BEACH – Deep in the desert on the almost-forgotten side of the Salton Sea shore, where the quaint little communities of Bombay Beach and the surrounding “spa” areas dwell, lie service-minded citizens who are looking to give back to their community and fill a dire need.
As one of Imperial County’s outlying towns, according to 2020 Census Data and subsequent projections, Bombay Beach only has a population of about 219, yet locals who live there are banding together to create the Bombay Beach Volunteer Emergency Response Unit, created in August to serve the more than 1,000 residents who live near the area north of Niland, blooming to somewhere between, 3,000 to “over 10,000” with winter visitors, locals estimated.
The Bombay Beach Volunteer Emergency Response Unit (BBVERU) consists of 13 citizens of Bombay Beach and its surrounding areas – Fountain of Youth, Bashford’s Hot Mineral Spa, Lark Spa Mobile Home & RV Park, “Glamis North” Hot Springs Resort, and Range Road –, with nine of the volunteers being women.
The locals are banding together and trying to find support in gaining certifications in training for to become a mix of medical and fire first responders, said Candice Youngberg, a Bombay Beach Community Service District Director and co-director for the fledgling volunteer response team.
Youngberg and crew said the need for a first response team is necessary for the small community, not only because their closest responders in Niland are a 25- to- 45- minute call away, but also to fill the need their sole local volunteer Fire Chief Louie Knight left, having passed away in March, Youngberg said, leaving behind very few pieces of equipment, a dilapidated fire house, and no instructions for successors.
Knight passed away in March 2022, Youngberg said. In addition, the majority of the area’s residents are senior citizens or have other health problems, the group said.
“There was someone that had stepped up and tried to do it but there was no real training,” she Youngberg. “When Louie passed away there was nothing in place as far as standard operating procedures. Myself and Paedrin (Fusco) started heading it up, came up with procedures with a team of five other people – there were 7 of us total, mostly women – and then we did our reach out for volunteers.”
“Louis was also working out of it for his A/C business so it was packed with a bunch of stuff that was non-fire or medical response related so we did a big clean out,” Youngberg said of the fire house area. “ICFD came and inspected anything we had left, and the County came out and inspecting the building and the property.”
The crew has about “$14,000 slotted for the ERU from donation in the bank account at this time,” Youngberg said on Nov. 7.
“We pretty much have nothing; we’re starting from the ground up,” Youngberg said. “We have a building that’s still not in our name.”
The group’s leaders said their initial meeting with the Imperial County Fire Department looked promising in terms of support, yet County help has stalled, they said.
“We based our plan of action we were doing on their promises, and when they backed out it put us in a tough spot,” Fusco, co-director with Youngberg, said. “We were actually looking for a lot more from the County but they kind of backed out on their end of the bargain on a lot of things,” Youngberg said.
Imperial County Public Information Officer, Gil Rebollar, said County Fire “has supported the efforts of the Bombay Beach Volunteer Emergency Rescue program through a donation of a Fire Rescue Vehicle valued at $150,000 and numerous CRP, Radio, and Fire Training services.”
“Although there are financial limitations and the County has experienced some difficulty in maintaining communications when there have been multiple changes to the program’s administration,” Rebollar said, “our County Fire Department stands committed in assisting the residents and visitors of Bombay Beach.”
Even so, Youngberg said the inventory conducted previously with the help of the County showed the few workable pieces of equipment: one Jaws of Life, one rammer, one other undisclosed piece, a pack of unused firefighter helmets and one squad car-type fire truck which can “carry up to 250 gallons of water and a pump; that’s basically it.”
They do not have any other firefighting uniforms, oxygen tanks, or a fire engine, the group said.
In addition, the assessment showed that the old Bombay Beach firehouse needs various repairs.
“We have a crack in the foundation, electrical work that needs to be done, railings are not up to code to go upstairs, our field containment systems are up to environmental code at all … oh, and our bay doors don’t work correctly so we couldn’t even get the truck out,” Youngberg said.
The BBVERU has been using the Bombay Beach Community Center – a building built in 1978, which like most of the small town, has not had a lot of physical improvements since – as its headquarters while they try to raise funds to fix their firehouse and gain the equipment they need to serve their community.
Regarding training, the member with the most training is their elder stateswoman, Sonia Herbert, who was part of the original Bombay Beach Rescue Service in the 1970s, herself now 78 years old.
The youngest woman in the BBVERU is 25-year-old Cameron Leslie, who joined after some coaxing from her friend and fellow volunteer Frederick “Sonny” Bernell – the youngest member at 22 – and still more coaxing from sister-in-law Melissa “Dixie” Tanori-Jones.
“I 100% was (nervous) at first,” Leslie admitted. “We all step up to help in the community anyway, so this is just like taking that extra step to go and get trained to know what we need to know to help further.”
“I was like, ‘Dude I know the community needs help … sign me up,’” Tanori-Jones said.
While the crew has some trainings to look forward to – utilizing online free classes as well as some help from County Fire and fire science classes to be taken at Imperial Valley College – they are “very energetic and very hopeful that we can get this thing going,” Herbert said.
“We can get this thing going, a fire department and EMS (emergency medical services) so we can help people here,” the 78-year-old said, “because right now we have nothing, so we’re doing our best to survive.”
The Bombay Beach Community Service District will be bringing back an old tradition, the re-first Bombay Beach Harvest Festival, on Saturday, November 26, to raise funds for its fledging volunteer first responders unit. To inquire about how to donate, call the Bombay Beach Community Services District at (760) 550-9557.
Read more about the Bombay Beach event on A4 of this issue of Imperial Valley Press, and read more about the Bombay Beach Volunteer Emergency Response Unit in the upcoming November/December issue of Valley Women Magazine at a later date.
