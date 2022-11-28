BOMBAY BEACH — A few hundred people were drawn into the town’s community center on Saturday, November 27, to participate in an action packed day of activities for the newly restarted Bombay Beach Harvest Festival.
The Harvest Festival in Bombay Beach has not been celebrated for roughly two decades. Proceeds from the event were principally earmarked to fund the fledgling volunteer fire department, among other community needs. Bombay Beach Community Director Candace Youngberg along with a team of volunteers worked through night to prepare for the event.
The morning kicked-off with a breakfast feed which led into the parade. Bombay Beach residents pulled up chairs and lined the streets waiting for the dozen or so floats pass through town.
The crowd took part in contests, raffles and games as pint-size “sheriffs” patrolled the grounds looking for “prisoners” to lock up in a makeshift jail. Detainees were released once bail was paid, or they submitted to dancing and singing at the whims of their "captors."
Bombay Beach resident Wil Cain watched the parade with his wife and son. He expressed gratitude for the resilience of the community, which Cain said has undergone some challenges in the past.
“This (Harvest Festival) is separate from the art revitalization that’s going on,” Cain said.
“This is a rebirth of community spirit bringing back something from back-in-the-day.”
“It’s going way better than I thought it would,” Youngberg said as she printed more flyers detailing the day’s events.
Brothers Jeremy and Josh Sheaffer helped keep the "jail" full after bending the pie throwing rules, which started a pie fight that had many ducking for cover in fun.
Thumping sounds and lights provided by Eric Quintero, AKA DJ Olmec, kept the party alive well into the evening even. Queen Cameron Leslie and King Fredrick "Sonny" Burnell were crowned into Harvest Fest Royalty history.
Co-director for the Bombay Beach Community Center, Paedrin Fusco, thanked people for helping make the event “special.”
“I couldn’t have imagined our first annual harvest festival would look like this,” she said.
