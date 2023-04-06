CALEXICO – The Calexico Arts Council launched their new book, "History of Calexico, The Origin" by Yolanda Sanchez Ogás, earning Ogás a spot on the Calexico Arts Council’s Distinguished Artists Wall at Calexico's Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center.
"History of Calexico, The Origin" is a bilingual compilation of stories from Calexico’s early history, from its original founding in 1908 into the 1920s, said Calexico Arts Council President Carmen Durazo.
Durazo and Ogás presented on the book, with Durazo translating for Ogás from Spanish to English, at the namesake's Cultural Arts Center on Tuesday, April 4, to a full house.
“We started this project a little more than a year ago … we are so happy to be able to present this book to everyone and answer any questions you may have,” Durazo said.
The book leads with the Spanish text, Durazo said, since Ogás’ primary language is Spanish.
Ogás said she relied heavily on stories where she could confirm had historic data that could be verified. She also shared that there were many more stories that she discovered throughout research.
One of the more moving stories Ogás shared that she couldn’t verify was that many of the names in one of Calexico’s older cemeteries which have Hispanic last names listed are allegedly not Latino but Kumeyaay.
Ogás said that in the early days of Calexico’s settlement, the local indigenous people were so discriminated against that they had bounties placed against them. According to the author, in order to protect their children many Kumeyaay turned to the local missionaries, who then baptized them under Latino names to hide their ethnicity, and effectively saving their lives.
Local community leaders, local artists, City of Calexico officials, and an Imperial Irrigation District representative made it out to the launch, including Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña, Calexico City Councilmember Camilo Garcia, Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio, and IID Division 4 Director Javier Gonzalez.
“This book was paid for with your tax dollars … I hope to see it in our schools being used for our children’s education,” Gonzalez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.