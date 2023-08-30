INDIO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agents arrested a Mexican citizen attempting to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint early on Friday, August 25.
According to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection El Centro Sector, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Friday the driver of a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe approached the primary inspection area of the Highway 86 checkpoint. Agents noted that the driver exhibited signs of nervousness during their initial encounter. The agent referred the driver to secondary for a more thorough inspection.
At the secondary inspection area, a canine team alerted to the rear cargo area of the vehicle and discovered a hidden compartment. According to the press release, agents located eight aluminum-wrapped packages in the compartment.
A sample of the contents tested positive for methamphetamine, per the release. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 157.3 pounds. The drugs have an estimated street value of $236,000.
The driver, a 33-year-old lawful permanent resident, was placed under arrest for the transportation of a controlled substances and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for prosecution, the release reads.
"Good job to the Indio Agents for not allowing these toxic drugs to hit the street in the first place" El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino said in the release. "This is yet another prime example of how robust, forward leaning border security halts dangerous people and things before they can kill and maim Americans," he said.
To view additional news releases and other information pertaining to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, please visit www.cbp.gov. For all El Centro Sector news, follow @CBPElCentro and @USBPChiefELC on Twitter, @USBPChiefELC on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.