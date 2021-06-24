CALEXICO — El Centro Sector Border Patrol says there have been more deaths recorded in the All-American Canal this fiscal year than any other year in the past decade.
The count is up to 28 deaths so far in fiscal 2020-21, which began Oct. 1.
“In the past decade, that’s the highest,” El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino said. “And our three most crucial months are before us.”
To showcase the dangers of illegally crossing into the United States via the canal, the Border Patrol conducted a water rescue demonstration Wednesday morning.
The demonstration took place in the portion of the All-American Canal just south of the Gordon’s Well exit and Interstate 8 — an area located east of Calexico.
Wednesday’s event included of Bovino himself getting into the canal and swimming from bank to bank. Seven members of the media also got in and tested out the waters, which has a current between 15 and 18 miles per hour.
While media members were advised to wear shoes so that they could climb up the bank at the end of their swim, the chief went in barefoot.
It was familiar territory for Bovino, who patrolled the area 23 years ago, early in his career in the Border Patrol.
Bovino said that back then the canal was not concrete lined, and neither was the international border fence now installed about two miles south.
After completing his swim, Bovino admitted that the current “is what really” got him.
“That’s pretty scary stuff,” Bovino said. “I feel like I was kind of getting thrown around out there.”
He described the smugglers who make undocumented immigrants cross this canal as unscrupulous.
“I couldn’t imagine doing it at night, and especially not knowing the distance across the canal,” he said.
Members of El Centro Sector’s Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) team, among them Jonathan Pacheco, were present Wednesday to monitor those in the water.
The team monitors the 47 miles of AAC that stretches throughout the sector for any undocumented migrants.
Pacheco said rescuing a migrant in danger is the first and foremost thing that BORSTAR agents attempt to do.
“We expect the most deaths in the next three months,” he said.
