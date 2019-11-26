Border Patrol honors retiring K-9

The guest of honor at this retirement party probably doesn’t know she’s supposed to take up fishing or travel starting next week.
Pecky, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois, will mark her last day as a member of the El Centro Sector Border Patrol’s K-9 unit on Saturday.
The four-legged agent began duty with the Border Patrol in September 2009 and has been with the agency for 10 years.
Pecky’ s individual accomplishments include the seizure of 1,823 pounds of marijuana, 578 pounds of cocaine, 1,403 pounds of methamphetamine, and 1,018 pounds of heroin with an approximate street value of $27 million.
“Her drive and ability to perform at a high level for many years is appreciated by so many in the El Centro Sector,” the Border Patrol said in a release.
“These service dogs are invaluable to the agency,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Ryan J. Scudder. “I can’t express enough how proud we are of our K-9 department.”
