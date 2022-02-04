Boys hoops roundup: Central tops Holtville; Tigers falls to Cibola

On Wednesday night in limited boys basketball action, the Central Union Spartans picked up a league win at home against Holtville, while Imperial lost at home to the Cibola Raiders in a non-league game.
The Spartans of Coach Juan Valenzuela downed the Holtville Vikings, 55-31.
The game started out with both teams failing to show much offense, with Central up 5-2 at the end of the first quarter.
The Spartans then picked up the pace, outscoring the Vikings, 37-17, over the next two quarters to cruise to the victory.
Central’s Kaleb Flores and Seth Johnson led the Spartans with 14 points each, while freshman Jared Martin added nine points.
For the Vikings, junior guard Dellon Ceja scored 10 points and senior Roger Rolfe added nine points.
At the Tiger Gym on Wednesday night, the Imperial boys basketball team fell to the visiting Cibola High Raiders 69-49.
Imperial Coach David deployed his entire 12-man team into the game, with 10 of the Tigers scoring.
Junior Elian Herrera led Imperial with 11 points while senior Jesse Nichols and sophomore Jared Nixon each scored eight points in limited action.
Tonight, the Desert League and the Imperial Valley League and Desert League girls will have a full slate of hoop action, with all games tipping off at 7 p.m.
In the Desert League, Calipatria (11-12, 3-3 DL) is at league-leading Central (10-9, 5-1 DL) while Palo Verde (11-11, 4-3 DL) is at Southwest (2-22, 0-7 DL).
Imperial Valley League girls action tonight finds Imperial at Calexico and Vincent Memorial Catholic at Brawley.
Tonight the Calexico Bulldogs travel for a non-league game against the Kofa Kings in Yuma while Saturday night in IVL boys hoops, the Bulldogs host the Southwest Eagles at Varner Gym at 5 p.m.
