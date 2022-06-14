Once the IVL team title was settled, it was time for the IVL Individual and Doubles Championships and CIF-San Diego Section Qualifying Tournament at Southwest High.
“In tennis, we play as school teams and whoever wins that is the IVL Champs,” Calexico coach Hector Cota said. “Then we have the IVL Meet for the Individual championships and CIF qualifiers.”
The top five individual players and doubles teams qualified for the 2022 CIFSDS Boys' Tennis Individual Championship Draws and were named All IVL first team.
The All-IVL Boys Tennis first team in singles was led by IVL’s Player-of-the-Year and champion Vincent Memorial junior Vicente Teran who defeated teammate freshman Luis Martinez who finished second.
The Brawley Wildcats claimed the next two first-team selections as sophomores Jacob Montesinos took third place over teammate and fellow sophomore Aidan Casey who finished fourth.
The remaining All-IVL first-team slot went to Calexico freshman Andres Rodriguez who defeated Brawley senior Arturo Ruiz to capture fifth place and a CIF-SDS individual tournament berth.
In addition to Ruiz, four IVL singles players were also named to the 2022 All-IVL singles team for reaching the quarterfinals.
Representing the Southwest High Eagles were second-team selections senior Leonel Castillo and sophomore Caiman Garcia along with Calexico senior Marcos Romero and sophomore Aaron Gamboa.
For Castillo, it was the second time he was named to the 2022 All-Imperial Valley League Team as he was a first-team selection in boys basketball.
The 2022 IVL doubles first-team selections are led by the top duo of Brawley sophomores Jared Saldana and Gilberto Cruz who won the championship and qualifying match over second-place finishers Calexico senior Xavier Leos and junior Marco Trejo.
The IVL’s third-place final match in doubles was won by Brawley senior Iago Canchola and junior Adrian Montesinos who defeated the Central High Spartan team of Talha Hussain and Jason Ho.
While the Calexico duo of Garcia and Barajas missed the All-IVL first team in doubles they lead the five doubles teams named to the All-IVL second team.
Joining them were quarterfinalist teams Southwest juniors Luis Luera and Dominick Wong and the Holtville High Viking freshman duo of Jesus Sierra and Jorge Cortez.
With Calexico the junior duo of Julian Villegas and Galileo Gonzales being named to the second team, the Bulldogs showed their domination of doubles play, placing all three of their doubles teams on the 2022 All-IVL Boys Tennis Teams.
