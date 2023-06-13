Braga Fresh hires director of sales

SOLEDAD, Calif. – Braga Fresh hired Kelby Sullivan as its new director of sales.
Braga Fresh distributes organic and conventional fresh vegetables to the retail market under the labels Josie’s Organics and Braga Farms in Imperial County. Braga Fresh grows in Imperial County in the areas of El Centro, Holtville, Brawley, Calexico, Westmorland and other parts of Imperial County, according to their website.
According to a press release from Braga Fresh, Sullivan joins Braga Fresh with 18 years experience in the club channel and fresh produce business. She was most recently the director of national sales at Bonduelle Fresh Americas. Previously she was at Amazon and spent 13 years at Costco in inventory management and buying.
“Kelby has strong leadership skills, a great merchandising background and a proven track record of customer service,” Chief Operating Officer (COO) Colby Pereira said in the release. “Her sales and management capabilities will be instrumental to our continuous growth and success.”
"In her new role, Sullivan will focus on growing key retail partnerships, maintaining and developing programs, collaborating on innovation and category management and providing next level service to corporate and regional teams," the release reads.
For more information about the company, visit www.bragafresh.com.
