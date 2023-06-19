BRAWLEY — Thirty-nine year old business owner Armando Alcala is the kind of man who never leaves home without a clean fade and a kind heart.
He’s the kind of person who can’t help but to imagine himself in others’ shoes, which is exactly what led him to shave his head in solidarity with a cancer-stricken stranger who visited his shop one Thursday afternoon in June.
Alcala owns Big Fellaz Barber Shop in Brawley, located on South Plaza Street between the old Texaco station and The Desert Review. Alcala, who often goes by "Mando," is now the proud owner of two new locations in Imperial and El Centro.
Once a week, he can usually be seen at one of his three shops slaying skin fades like its second nature while sporting one of the signature tees and snapback hats that he also sells in-store.
During what seemed like a routine appointment, a mother and two family members came through the doors at the shop in Brawley with an unexpected request.
“At first I thought it was for someone’s son or something, but then when they got there they told me it was for a young woman because of chemo,” Mando said.
Norma Miranda, mother of the young woman now sitting in Mando’s barber chair, had booked the appointment for her daughter in anticipation of the inevitable, the young woman’s 2-year-old daughter also present to witness what happened next.
Oldies music and a few good jokes lightened the mood before bringing out the clippers. Mando knew he had to make her comfortable first.
“Are you ready?” Mando asked, like a concerned big brother.
The two shared moments of laughter and tears as the task at hand sunk in for the big-hearted barber. Mando, who had finally grown out his hair “just right”, then decided on the spot that he would join the young woman in solidarity and spontaneously shaved his head as well.
Miranda, the young woman’s mother, caught the touching moment on camera and shared it on Facebook where it then caught the attention of community members Valleywide.
"This business owner MANDO went out of his way to show my daughter support," Miranda wrote on Facebook. "Someone he has NEVER met before."
"What a hard experience for my daughter from having to shave her head due to chemo was a blessing!!" she wrote. "His prayers and words of encouragement to my daughter had me in tears!!"
Mando says if it weren’t for that, he wouldn’t have mentioned the gesture.
He said in the moment he just felt compelled to act on the opportunity to connect with a stranger who might be suffering in an increasingly lonely world.
“I didn’t do it for social media,” the humble business owner said. “I just wanted to say, 'You know what, you’re not alone. I’m right here with you too.'”
“We may not know it, but some people could be fighting for their lives,” he said. That’s why the 39 year-old constantly finds himself going out of his way to simply talk to people who look lonely.
“You never know what people are going through. Sometimes, they just need someone to talk to and tell them it’ll be okay,” he said.
After taking turns shaving each other bald, the strangers hugged and parted ways, smiling, with heavy hearts made light again.
When asked what the young woman’s name was during an interview, Mando replied with “You know, I don’t even know.”
He said he felt compelled to act on the opportunity to connect with a stranger who might be suffering in an increasingly lonely world.
"Mando ... is an amazing wonderful human being!!" Miranda wrote. "Please support Big Fellaz Barber and Clothing Shop!!!" she wrote.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.