IMPERIAL VALLEY – Large checks and smiles galore were the scene at the local office of Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) on Wednesday, July 19, as funds from the California Department of Housing Development were presented from HOME Investment Partnerships Program, amounting to $8.5 million towards Brawley and Calexico needed housing projects.
The $8.5 million total was parsed out among the two housing projects — the Remington Villas project for farmworkers and their families in Calexico through the Pacific Southwest Community Development Corporation, and a housing complex for seniors in City of Brawley. Of the $8.5 million, $5,788,142 was allocated to the City of Brawley for the senior housing project and $2,727,000 goes towards the Calexico project through Pacific Southwest for the farmworker housing, respectively.
“The HOME program assists cities, counties, and developers, including Native American entities, and nonprofit Community Housing Development Organizations (CHDOs) to create and retain affordable housing,” according to a press release from Assemblymember Garcia’s office.
According to an email sent from Garcia’s local office, the senior housing facility in Brawley will be a total development cost of $13,770,887 and will be a 19,963 square foot, three-story building with elevator which will target seniors 62 year of age and older with 30% to 60% area median income. Rental subsidies will be available via Section 8 project-based vouchers.
The senior housing complex will be located at 151 S. Eastern Street in Brawley, per the notes. It will include resident services such as instructor-led adult education, health and wellness, and skills building classes as well as individualized health and wellness services and programs. Special features will include standard appliances, central heating and cooling, balconies or patios and storage space. Common areas will include a community room, communal kitchen, fitness center, computer room, manager’s office, maintenance room, restrooms and a laundry facility. The project will also offer a centrally located covered picnic area with a pergola, picnic tables and barbeque, per the notes.
The Calexico Remington Villas project will have a total development cost of $24,774,846 and will be a 56,580 square foot, two-story walk-up facility, geared towards 50% area median income farm workers, according to an email from the Assemblymember’s office.
The Remington Villas project will be located at 249 West Highway 98 in Calexico, per the notes. It will include special features such as air conditioning, refrigerator, disposal, curtains/blinds and on-site amenities including a “tot-lot,” community building, computer room, laundry room, picnic area and barbeque/patio area. It will also include services such as educational computer literacy programs, English as a second language (ESL) classes, money management and financial literacy workshops, nutrition classes, health and wellness information and awareness classes.
Local representatives for the cities of Brawley and Calexico were at the event to accept the checks on behalf of their respective cities and give comments regarding the housing projects.
“Senior housing is much needed,” Brawley Councilman Luke Hamby said. “It’s going to contribute to the quality of life for the seniors of Brawley, so we’re grateful for that.”
“I used to work for the local Area Agency on Aging and (when I did) we would constantly get calls for the need for housing not only for seniors but also their families and caregivers,” Brawley Councilman Gil Rebollar said.
“So many seniors deal with isolation and loneliness and so to give them an opportunity to make life simple with their apartment, friends, and peers altogether to improve their quality of life … anything to improve their quality of life … and address a serious issue in our county I applaud,” Rebollar said.
“It’s an over $13 million project and it’s going to go a long way,” Hamby said.
Calexico Mayor Raul Ureña and Councilmember Javier Moreno also remarked on how the Remington Villas project looks to help Calexicans, with Moreno stating that more money is needed for the City of Calexico to complete projects.
“Thank you so much to the State of California for this important investment, not just in the citizens of Calexico but the city itself,” Ureña said.
“My grandma lives in one of these Chelsea Investments and is one of the many Americans that lost their homes in the financial crisis of 2008, and I just can't imagine what it would be like for my grandmother to try to survive if it wasn't for (affordable housing) projects like this,” he said.
“There are vocal minorities out there that rally against affordable housing that use scare tactics to rally to dis-incentivize us from approving these projects, so housing itself becomes an act of political courage,” Ureña said. “...So we're very grateful to see some new units being built and understand that it’s going to come to tremendous live saving benefits to people.”
“More money is needed, more money we shall go get, together,” Assemblymember Garcia said at the checks presentation and press conference.
“You've seen that the governor of California is very committed to this region and he recognizes that there is a long standing account that needs to be caught up with,” Garcia said. “The word that we use is ‘an equitable amount of investments’ that need to be made in regions like ours, and we're going to keep pushing that agenda and we know that they hear it at the state capitol.”
“When we're coordinating, collaborating and, more importantly, communicating there's nothing that can't be done to secure the necessary resources for this region on behalf of the state,” Garcia said.
