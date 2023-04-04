BRAWLEY – Los Amigos de la Comunidad, Inc. celebrated its 17th Annual Cesar Chavez Celebration/Nuestras Raices Car Show, drawing in a former labor rights activist who marched with Cesar Chavez in the late 1960s and 1970s.
Eighty-one-year-old Melida Román of Calipatria met Cesar Chavez in Calexico in 1969, leading Román and her late husband to march alongside Chavez as he formed the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee (AWOC) and the United Farm Workers (UFW) labor unions.
Román joined thousands of others who attended the 13-hour Cesar Chavez Celebration on Saturday April 1, in downtown Brawley, with a car show, vendors, awards, food, live music, and a student art show featuring art from Barbra Worth Junior High and Imperial Valley College students.
“Chavez was a great man. A truly amazing man, that I cared about a lot,” Román said.
The Car Show hosted car clubs from throughout Southern California, Arizona, and the Mexicali and Imperial valleys, handing out dozens of awards at the end of the day.
In an interview on April 3, Los Amigos de la Comunidad Executive Director Eric Reyes listed Primers Escala, Thee East Side Band, rappers Guicho Cartel and Baja Califas, Mr. Dirty, La Chambita, and Alanaz as the musical acts for the event.
Loli Mercado Torres was the first Cesar Chavez award winner while Marco Cesar Lizarraga as the other recipient.
Torres is a Calexico native and community activist politically and socially, Reyes said, who worked for the Employment Development Department (EDD) as an outreach worker for farmworkers.
Reyes said Torres started the 3 a.m. farmworker services out of the trunk of her car, then wanted to thank farmworkers and started a "pan y café" breakfast which evolved into the Farmworker Breakfast that is now in its 44th year as an annual event.
Reyes said Lizarraga was born in Mexicali in Colonia Pueblo Nuevo next to the New River, where he remembers tourists coming to take pictures of them as poor people.
According to Reyes, Lizarraga immigrated with his family to the U.S. and were migrant farmworkers throughout California, facing discrimination and racism for speaking Spanish and their manner of dress. Lizarraga eventually settled in Calexico, where he graduated high school, before he went on to graduate from the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB) during the 'Chicano Movement.'
Reyes said Lizarraga became committed to helping others, especially farmworkers, continuing his journey to la Coperativa Campesina, a Sacramento based nonprofit that provides work training to farmworkers, energy efficiency services to low-income families, and is one of five agencies in the U.S. which provides a $600 essential worker payment to farmworkers through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“Marco has served the farmworker community with love, to give them the dignity respect they deserve," Reyes said.
"From humble beginnings in Pueblo Nuevo as a tourist photo example of poverty, he now heads five state agencies with a budget over $25 million annually. ¡Si Se Puede!” Reyes exclaimed.
