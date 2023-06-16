BRAWLEY – A Flag Day Celebration was held near Brawley City Hall on Wednesday, June 14 in honor of national Flag Day in the U.S.
Flag Day is a celebration of the American flag which occurs annually on the anniversary of the U.S. flag, or Old Glory’s, official adoption on June 14, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac at almanac.com. It was adopted by the Continental Congress as the official American Flag on June 14, 1777 in the midst of the Revolutionary War, the website reads. Prior to that, colonial troops fought under many different flags with various symbols and slogans, such as rattlesnakes, eagles and “Don’t Tread on Me” or “Liberty or Death” slogans.
“The Declaration of Independence made the adoption of an American flag necessary,” according to the website. “Previously, each colony or special interest had its own flag.”
In Brawley, the Flag Day meeting was hosted by Brawley Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Daniel Nuñez, who welcomed attendees on “a beautiful day to celebrate Old Glory. We are grateful that you are here with us,” he said.
Opening comments for the Flag Day Ceremony were made by Brawley Mayor Pro-Tem and military veteran Ramon Castro.
“No matter what corner of the world we find ourselves in our American flag stand for freedom, hope and opportunity,” Councilmember Castro said.
“While some pass resolutions or issue orders to allow other flags to be raised, I challenge every American to commit to idea that the only flag we should raise is the red, white, and blue!” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.