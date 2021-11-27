BRAWLEY — Thanksgiving is never a day off for Rosalind Servin and the volunteers at Brawley Feed the Need.
The charity, located at 148 N. Eighth St., Suite B, gives out free meals to the less fortunate every Monday through Friday, regardless of the occasion. The food is typically prepared and donated by members of the community.
On Thursday, Brawley Feed the Need passed out 155 Thanksgiving dinner plates. They also had a table set up where a volunteer distributed warmer clothing for the fall and winter to those in need.
In about a week, Servin will set up a Christmas tree in her vendor space at Sylvia's Little Treasures antique shop, 158 Main St. The tree will be decorated with candy canes that will each be labeled with the name of a homeless person and that person's shoe size.
Donors are asked to stop in at the store and pick out a candy cane and purchase new pair of shoes for the person named on the label in time for Christmas.
Christmas, it turns out, will be a day off for Servin. It falls on a Saturday this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.