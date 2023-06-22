BRAWLEY – Brawley City Council and members of the community discussed potential action regarding the proclamation of June as Pride Month at its most recent meeting on Tuesday, June 20 in Brawley, in a night filled with impassioned public comments and a heavy dose of civil disagreement.
Councilmember Gil Rebollar was the sole proponent of the resolution, which ultimately failed to make it to voting as no other council member was willing to offer a second. Rebollar assumed full responsibility for proposing the resolution and clarified his intent in a lengthy introduction he said was offered “in the spirit of transparency.”
“Uncomfortable conversations among adults should be expected and can be and should be respectful and provide understanding. That’s what my intentions are with this item,” Rebollar said.
He asserted that the freedom to discuss ideas is a pillar of democracy, and that all citizens are connected to a shared political system via taxes, public services, etcetera. He also commented on what he called “misinformation” concerning speculation about any further action to be taken promoting Pride, which is currently recognized on both the federal and state level.
Some council members shared their views on the matter, and took great care in expressing their positions and lived experiences in a respectful manner.
“I believe in equal rights, I believe in protection, I believe in inclusivity,” Councilmember Ramon Castro said in a comment about his time in the military during “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.”
He conveyed clear reservations about associating the City of Brawley with a movement that he believes has gone too far on matters of transgender identity, social media marketing, and childhood education, garnering applause from tightly packed listeners in the main room and hallway.
As the culture war hits close to home for many residents, over ten speakers came forth to express their opinions on the matter.
Response from those opposing the official resolution ranged from regarding the action as “unnecessary” to that of undeserved “exclusivity,” as well as debates about details such as the designated month-long duration of the celebration.
Some residents stated that sexual preferences are a “private matter” and are irrelevant to running the city. Others cited large financial losses sustained by companies like Bud Light, Target, and the Los Angeles Dodgers for their promotion of the LGBTQ community recently.
“Americans are tired of having this thrown in our face,” said one speaker. A young man, former student of Brawley Christian Academy, and Brawley Union High School graduate also took the podium to oppose what he called “forced acceptance” of the matter.
In an appeal to religious morals, similarly outspoken members of the Christian community were well-represented at the meeting.
Calexico Mayor, LGBTQ advocate, and transgender person Raul Ureña spoke on behalf of the queer community, citing sexuality as an established public matter in the realms of law enforcement and health care. He stated that he believes the proclamation of Pride Month in the City of Brawley is the bare minimum.
Speaking directly to Rebollar and drawing from lived experiences, resident and SNORE protester John Hernandez took a moment to process the multi-faceted, multi-generational conversation he had just witnessed in realtime.
“This just strikes me as something where more education is needed,” Hernandez said succinctly, towards the close of public comment.
He believes that the debate on LGBTQ issues will likely ensue for the foreseeable future.
