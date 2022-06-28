Sunday night in District 22 All-Star 12-year old tournament action, the Brawley and El Centro All-Stars each advanced in the winners bracket.
At Volunteer Park, the Brawley All-Stars prevailed over the Yuma All-Stars 11-1, while the El Centro All-Stars defeated the Calexico All-Stars 7-3.
The two teams are both 2-0 in tournament play and will meet in a winners bracket game tonight at Frazier Field in Eddie White Park in El Centro.
The Brawley 12U All-Stars received solid pitching performances from three hurlers, starter AJ Rodriguez, Kade Reeves and Carlos Garcia who closed out the sixth inning.
“It was a last minute decision to pitch AJ who went four innings was able to retire them on 35 pitches,” Brawley manager Anthony Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez noted that managing Little League's pitch-count rules are very important in All-Star tournaments even though most teams have multiple pitchers.
“You can plan but it doesn't always go that way,” Rodriguez said. “If you make a mistake and a pitcher throws one extra pitch it will cost you.”
In addition to AJ Rodriguez's yeoman's job on the pitching mound against the Yuma 12U All-Stars, Rodriguez also launched a solo home run while Reeves hit a triple and Max Reyes and Joseph Grijalva each hit a double.
In El Centro, 12U All-Star manager received another stellar hitting performance from eleven-year-old Milkey Marquez who went three-for-three, including a three-run home.
Additionally, Damian Cordero and Andre Rodriguez both doubled for the El Centro All-Stars while Gael Chavez pitched the entire game to pick up the win on the mound.
In Sunday night's lone consolation bracket game at Sunbeam Lake, the Holtville 12U All-Stars rebounded after losing to Calexico on Saturday night with a 6-5 win over the Sunbeam All-Stars to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament.
The Holtville All-Stars won the coin toss and elected to be home team setting the stage for the walk-off victory.
Trailing 5-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning with one out, Holtville's Julian Ortiz singled and Aidan Lyerly went in to pinch-run.
Next Holtville's Sammy Hilfiger singled and Isaac Jimenez followed, roping a shot down the left-field line driving in Lyerly and Hilfiger and allowing Ortiz to score the game-winning run.
For Holtville, Parker Taylor was their starting pitcher while Drew Kellum picked up the win in relief.
“All the coaches are just so proud of the kids,” said Holtville coach Jeff Williams. “Proud of the boys because they picked each other up and never gave up...and pulled it all together when they needed to.”
