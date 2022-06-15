BRAWLEY - Brawley Elks Lodge, in collaboration with the Boy Scouts and the City of Brawley, commemorated Flag Day with a ceremony that illustrated visually the evolution and history of the American flag on Tuesday at Veterans Honor Wall.
"Hopefully some can learn more and appreciate the flag of this country," said Daniel Nuñez, leading knight at Brawley Elks Lodge. "Americans, myself included, we kind of lose that America is exceptional and this can shine a little light on the history of the United States."
The program included Sam Couchman, the city's mayor as a guest speaker for the ceremony.
"This day is to honor and show respect for our nation's flag," added Couchman. "It's different from Memorial Day or Veterans Day; this day is specifically to honor this symbol of the United States."
Celebrating this day is a tradition at Brawley Elks Lodge, as well as flag retirement ceremonies where they are properly disposed of. Due to time purposes and resources that will be postponed for a future date.
