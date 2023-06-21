Brawley Feed the Need accepting donations for Back-to-School Drive

BRAWLEY — For the past four years the organization Brawley Feed the Need Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the Imperial Valley which helps the local communities of Imperial County with essential resources, has held a Back-to-School Drive in Brawley with gently used and new clothing, shoes, backpacks, and undergarments which are gathered by Brawley Feed the Need from the community.
According to a press release from Brawley Feed the Need, this year the clothing drive will be extended to the cities Brawley Feed the Need believes need the most help. This includes Westmorland, Calipatria, and Niland.
Per the release, Brawley Feed the Need would like to procure the following items brand new for the clothing drive:
- Socks
- Underwear
- T-Shirts
- Pants
- Shorts
- Tennis Shoes
The goal is to provide:
- 5 underwear
- 5 pairs of socks
- 1 set of new clothing (Complete outfit)
- 4 sets of gently used clothing
- 1 pair of new tennis shoes
- 1 pair of very Gently used tennis shoes
This will allow for one full school week of school-wear for each child.
"Our Goal is to serve a minimum of 50 children per the cities of Brawley, Westmorland, Calipatria, and Niland," Feed the Need the release reads.
The drop off location for donations is 147 N. 8th Street, Ste. B, in Brawley. Drop off hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. "Please do not leave items outside before or after these times," the release reads. "Please have all donations in by Thursday, August 3," it reads.
For questions or more information, please contact Brawley Feed the Need at (760) 623-1055 or email event coordinator Darlene at darlene.bftn@gmail.com.
