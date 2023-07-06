BRAWLEY – Local nonprofit Brawley Feed the Need (BFTN) recently celebrated 8 years of service to the community and surrounding cities in the Imperial Valley.
July 1, 2015 was the first day Brawley Feed the Need began, according to a press release from Founder and BFTN CEO Rosalind Servin. The anniversary event was held at Brawley Feed the Need on Monday, July 3, according to an event flyer.
“It all started at the parks here in town on a hot summer day,” Servin wrote in the press release about the start of the nonprofit in 2015. “Soon after we began serving inside a church, all together we served at four different churches, centrally located in town (in Brawley).”
“In 2020 we moved to our very own location, the BFTN Center,” the release reads. “The center has a shower, washer and dryer, large dining hall and a good-sized warming kitchen. All was going great.”
Two months after Servin and crew opened their BFTN Center the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe and they “began serving meals outside in front of the center for over a year.”
“We’ve been back inside for quite some time,” Servin wrote.
As a nonprofit who serves the homeless in the Brawley, Northend and other Imperial Valley communities via outreach, BFTN relies primarily on community support to keep their doors open and the food coming to feed the hungry.
“The summer months are hard financially gut GOD has continued to make a way!” Servin wrote. “Although we are not listed as a cooling center we very much are a cooling center too,” she added.
According to the press release, Brawley Feed the Need not only aides the homeless but also helps the elderly, families, children and “any individual struggling with food insecurity.”
Some of the other programs they provide are emergency food boxes, “Grocery Wednesdays” every Wednesday at 10 a.m. for needy families, Breakfast Mondays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Back to School Clothing distribution for local students, according to the release.
Per the release, Brawley Feed the Need served 83 people in their 8th anniversary celebration. In addition to food, the event also included music, games, manicures, haircuts, shaved ice and personal testimonies. It was sponsored by FlashDogz hot dogs, American Beauty Academy and Vo Neighborhood Medical Clinic, according to the flyer.
“We are always looking for better ways to help the community!” the release reads.
