BRAWLEY - Brawley Feed the Need celebrated seven years in the city by thanking the community with an event. The celebration included haircuts, games, raffles, Flash Dogz, Hawaiian shaved ice, giveaways, and many more.
"That's how we're able to share and invite people that are homeless, and get them to come over here," mentioned Rosalind Servin, founder, and CEO of Brawley Feed the Need.
This non-profit organization is based in the city and serves the community and surrounding cities. They provide one meal a day, five days a week to anyone in need, and additional services are provided for the homeless.
"Our main goal is to encourage people to have faith in God and that there's a community open to help them," added Servin.
She highlighted the community's support has been vital to celebrating one more year in the city, as they are the ones that come together and provide resources.
"We don't get large grants from the government or the state. I choose to keep it a small and local and hands-on ministry that wants to help people," said Servin.
To help the non-profit, Servin suggests visiting their social media and sign-up to provide a meal or make a monetary, clothing, food, or hygiene product donation.
"It shows the efforts of our community and how they can all come together and make things happen," concluded Servin.
