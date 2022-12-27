BRAWLEY – Local nonprofit, Brawley Feed the Need, held its annual Christmas Celebration on Friday, Dec. 23, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at its Brawley headquarters.
What makes this different from other Christmas parties is the event is a call out, inviting local homeless to take part in the event; the event is for the homeless themselves, said Feed the Need CEO, Founder and Board President, Rosalind Servin.
"This (event) allows people in our community who have the desire to help those in need during the holidays the opportunity to give and help," Servin said, "and at the same time it gives the homeless in our community the chance to feel loved, cared for and shows them that they are noticed."
"The event is held (because) I believe it's important that the homeless know that they are special, that they are remembered, and that they are loved," Servin continued. "And just as everyone around us gives and receive gifts, we like for them to be able to feel that they are thought of even on Christmas. That's what the gifts are for," she said.
Servin part of the annual Feed the Need happenings is the "Candy Cane Shoe Drive." Servin sets a Christmas tree up "at my vendor booth at a local vintage shop – Sylvia's Little Treasures" where she hangs candy canes listed with names and corresponding shoe sizes of a homeless person in the Brawley community.
From there, a donor is able to pick a candy cane and purchase a pair of shoes for the individual person listed on the candy cane tag.
Along with the shoes, the homeless receive, a new blanket, new socks, new handmade scarf and goodie bag, Servin said.
Feed the Need's annual Christmas Celebration itself consistent of a Christian sharing of the Word by Pastor Elijah Isaiah Bañaga from The Collective Movement, following by a blessing of the meal before serving it to those gathered. The food served was "that of a traditional Mexican Christmas dinner: tamales, rice, beans and there were sweet treats," Servin said.
Music was provided by Servin's father, Jaime Servin, whom she calls "a one man band as he plays harmonica, guitar, and sings all at the same time," the founder said of her father's musical prowess. Jaime also brought local singer Meño Padilla with him, who sang Christmas Carols. Servin's mother, Rosalind L. Servin, also gave "a message" from the bible book of the Prophet Ezekiel, the founder said.
The event also included a raffle, games, prizes such as gift cards and perfumes, and more, according to the email.
"Brawley Feed the Need believes JESUS is in the miracle working business of changing lives," Servin said, "and our main goal is sharing God's love."
In total, the Brawley Feed the Need annual Christmas Celebration served 90 people from the community, she said.
