As California and other states dependent on the Colorado River face deep cuts to the precious resource, a television series made by a local filmmaker tells a fictional tale about a water crisis affecting the Imperial Valley and the Southwest.
Brandt, the son of Brawley cattleman Bill Brandt, is making the series, "The Man from Jalisco," about the fictional pirating of Imperial Valley water. It’s a crime drama series about a newspaper ghostwriter who discovers secret information about a drug cartel and corrupt landowners who are stealing water rights and selling them off to large cities on the coast that would dry up the valley and turn it back into a desert. The storyline also touches on border issues.
The show is on YouTube Channel RJLB Pictures. It also airs about once a month on KSWT Channel 13 in Imperial and Yuma counties and Mexicali. Episode seven aired July 3 and Brandt is finishing up production of the eighth episode to premiere in August. He’s also hard at work on Episode nine with the 10th episode to be the grand finale in the fall.
K.A.A.L. Farms is the fictitious villainous group of landowners who are dealing with the drug cartel to sell out the Imperial Valley's water and turn it back into a desert with the help of a large water transfer to the coastal cities. It's up to the man from Jalisco and his family to expose this scheme to the public and save the valley from destruction. That man is Danny Flores, who is from the western Mexican state of Jalisco. When he is kidnapped and tortured, his father, Antonio, takes up the cause, and also is kidnapped. His father’s brother, Vincencio, then becomes the ghostwriter.
“Right now, we need more heroes like the Flores family from Jalisco,” Brandt said. “Basically, one family takes on the bad guys.”
One of the missions behind his film project is to alert coastal cities like San Diego and Los Angeles to the need to build more desalination plants rather than rely on the shrinking Colorado River, he said. “There are too many straws in the system, but they (the coastal cities) have all the water they could want. They have the whole Pacific Ocean.”
An additional mission is to show the harmony of the valley when people work hard and fight to protect their crops and businesses, Brandt said. Hope for a better future also plays a huge part.
He noted that Imperial Valley farmers already had been subject to one water transfer several years ago and now are facing further water cutbacks. He warns that food shortages in the country will be likely to happen if all the water is sold away and the valley’s fields dry up. Even alfalfa is a valuable crop as it provides feed for livestock that supply meat and milk to people.
The subject is one that is familiar to Brandt. His father, owner of Brandt Beef, a feedlot, was instrumental in some of the water wars of the 1990s.
And the man from Jalisco is based on the ranch’s foreman. “I wanted a character like him. His family are great people,” Brandt said. “And the state of Jalisico … there’s a lot of good traditions there. The music, the tequila … a lot of Mexico’s culture comes from Jalisco. They’re hard-working people and fun to work with.”
In his series, “these humble people were trying to do good for the valley. A son finds out what the drug cartel is doing and tries to warn the community. The greedy landowners are trying to sell out the water rights and the good farmers don’t want to do that. In the finale, we will see what happens with the water transfer … if the water is transferred or if the water is saved.”
For his inspiration, Brandt credits family and friends, other ranchers, farm and feedlot employees, the immigrants from Jalisco and Mexico and their culture, and the pioneers and laborers who built the canals that brought the Colorado River water to the Imperial Valley. Water wars in California and the country also inspired some of the story.
“Also, God and faith have helped keep me going through this journey, which I'm very thankful for,” he said.
The series features both local and Hollywood actors. Brandt even has a role as a bad guy. Stars include Genaro Rascon Jr. as Danny Flores, Sergio Julian De Oliviera as Vincencio Flores and Luis Medina as Antonio Flores. David Foster portrays cattle rancher Joe Van Horn and Michael Reeves portrays his son, Nick Van Horn. Mike Cox portrays Howard Sears, director of the All American Water Authority, the fictitious water district. John Flores plays Russ Jenkins, the DEA agent.
Mariachi Mixteco is the mariachi band in the show and W. Gregory Turner is the music composer. Also presented are songs by KnightMare, Mason Burton and Kristina Springer.
Funded entirely by Brandt with the help of his sponsors, the series has been filmed at locations around Brawley, El Centro and Calipatria in Imperial County and in San Diego. Dialogue is in English and Spanish with subtitles.
“I'm really thankful for all the cast, extras and crew who are helping now and who have helped out in the past,” he said. “Plus, new ones coming on board to help improve some of the episodes. Assistants Martin Castro and Sandy Shaut have been a big help! Everyone brings enormous talent to the show. I'm thankful for the band Mariachi Mixteco and Dances de Florico for being in the show.”
He continued: “I'm also very thankful for Charla Teters of the Imperial County Film Commission and the owners of the locations for letting us film on their property, especially Brandt Cattle Company, Stockmen’s Club and Inferno Restaurant in Brawley. Also special thanks to the City of Brawley, the Hidalgo Society and the Alamorio Store. And most importantly, I appreciate all the sponsors who have helped me fund the airings on the local channels.”
Several local businesses are sponsors. For others to be a sponsor email: rjlbrandt@aol.com and you will get a free commercial made and aired on the show. Cost of a sponsorship is only $20 a month.
Brandt is hopeful the series will get picked up by larger channels in the coastal cities. “I’m trying to get as many people as possible to watch it.”
The series has gained some recognition. Part 1 was awarded Best of Show and Best Writing Awards at the Yuma Film Festival; second-place for Part 1 at the Imperial Valley Film Festival and Artist Showcase; and winner for Part 2 of the Best Imperial Valley Filmmaker Award at the Imperial Valley Film Festival and Artist Showcase.
While wrapping up “The Man from Jalisco,” Brandt also is working on another project, “Captain Cook and the Leap for Mankind.” Filmed in Yorkshire, England, it’s a historical journey by modern kids who go back in time to Cook’s life.
Brandt grew up in Brawley helping out on the ranch where he could. “But I had asthma when I was young so I picked up a small camera instead.”
In the fourth grade, he made “Search for the Holy Grail, about the Crusades. He and his friends dressed up like crusaders. It was fun, he said.
He kept filming: some Star Wars skits and some westerns, like “Legend of Cowboy Bill” when he was a junior, the story of an Old West cattle drive. That’s where he formed a relationship with Abbie Solarez, a special events stunt coordinator who worked on such movies as “Back to the Future.”
After high school, Brandt attended film school at Loyola Marymount University and received a certificate at the UCLA Screenwriting Program, where the first draft of "The Man from Jalisco" was written back in 2004. In 2017, he wrote the screenplay for Part 2. Now he’s up to Part 8 and working toward the end of the season.
He explained about the name of his company: RJLB Pictures. The two middle initials are for his grandfathers, John Oster Kamp and Leon Brandt.
By the way, he will need extras for that season finale in the fall. If interested, email: rjlbrandt@aol.com.
