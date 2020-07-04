BRAWLEY – Usually, around the Fourth of July, Luke Hamby and his family are doing what many Valley residents do this time of year – spending the holiday someplace cooler.
With a pandemic putting the kibosh on many recreational activities, this year he’s spending the Fourth at home.
So he decided to make it more interesting for everybody.
The Brawley Mayor Pro Tem put out a call on his Facebook page inviting Brawley residents to participate in an Independence Day yard-decorating contest. The contest was held in memory of Bill Burns, a Brawley resident, former local police officer and Vietnam veteran who passed away June 23.
A call was made to the community for prize sponsorships. Hamby estimated about $2,400 was raised in all. Cash was used to purchase gift certificates from local small businesses including restaurants, flower shops, hardware stores, and other services, in order to give a small boost to businesses hurting due to slow sales because of COVID-19.
A group of judges hit the road about 3:30 p.m. Friday to visit the 20 homes that signed up for the contest. Entries were judged based on neatness and precisions, choice and use of color, attention to detail, difficulty, creativity and originality, and overall appearance.
There will be first, second, third and honorable mention prize packages, as well as some participation prizes. The winners will be announced and prizes presented beginning at noon today.
Hamby said the contest is intended to bring the community of Brawley together around a show of patriotism, to lighten an otherwise heavy time, and give Brawley residents something positive and uplifting to focus on during a time of very little good news.
Hamby said he is delighted and encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive response, both through participation and sponsorship.
The contest was conceived and executed in a very short time, and Hamby said he hopes that with more advance notice next year, even more Brawley residents will sign on to participate in or sponsor the event, and that it will become an annual event.
