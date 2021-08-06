Brawley man arrested for fatal stabbing

BRAWLEY — A 23-year-old Brawley man is in Imperial County Jail following his arrest for the stabbing death of another man early Thursday morning.
Brawley Police Chief Jimmy Duran confirmed that Miguel Angel Castillo is the sole suspect in the stabbing, which took place about 1:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of G Street. The victim’s name and age had not been released as of press time.
The victim was declared dead at the scene.
Duran said officers arrested Castillo about 7 a.m. Thursday. He was booked into Imperial County Jail around noon on a first-degree murder charge. His bail was set at $1 million. He had not made bail as of 5 p.m., the jail confirmed.
Duran declined to provide the circumstances of the stabbing pending completion of the department’s investigation.
