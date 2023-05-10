BRAWLEY – Amid the hustle and bustle of the Imperial Valley is a trio of women who continue the traditions of Mexican culture via folkloric dance the “Las Flores del Valle Ballet Folklorico" troupe.
The matriarch of the trio of Las Flores dance members is a mother, Patricia Carrillo, who in addition to being proud of her Mexican heritage and representing it in cultural dance, has worked hard to raise her three daughters as a single mother for a majority of their lives, overcoming various adversities to make it back to the dance floor.
A single mother after separation from her first husband when her youngest of three was only five years old, Guerrero remarried later on in life, working multiple jobs throughout being a single mother until remarrying in 2009.
While Carrillo was one of the original members of Las Flores del Valle Ballet Folklorico when the group formed in August 2016, she had to take a break for a few years due to an unexpected accident when her laptop battery exploded, spewing acidic chemicals onto her skin in March 2020, leaving her with chemical burns.
Due to the uncertainty early in the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, the daughters took their mother to a hospital in San Diego for specialized treatment at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) Regional Burn Center. The injuries Carrillo sustained sidelined her from her love of folkloric dancing for a few years but ‘thankfully she is coming back stronger these days,’ two of the three Guerrero sisters said of their mother.
“The first word I can think of to characterize my mother is strong,” Mary Jane, the eldest of three sisters, said. “She had me when she was about 20 and has been working hard ever since. She fights for people’s rights as a Teamsters union representative and advocates for children in Imperial County’s Child Protective Services.”
Patricia, whose re-married name is Carrillo, was born in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico. She emigrated to Brawley at about seven years old, she said. Daughter of a brasero worker, Patricia’s mother, Daria Perez, also worked in the local agricultural fields to help raise their impoverished family. Patricia was the youngest of the Perez’ eight children.
Carrillo said seeing her mother Daria Perez work just as hard as the male fieldworkers and seeing her parents march for fieldworkers’ rights with civil rights leader Cesar Chavez instilled in her a hard work ethic and a sense of advocacy for ‘the little guy.’
“I cut yards, I worked at a fast food restaurant, I worked in security, I did everything – I was kind of like a ‘mil usos,’” Carrillo said in an interview. “It doesn’t matter the work that you do as long as it’s an honest job.”
“She was always working overtime and as many jobs as she could just to provide for us,” the youngest of the Guerrero sisters, Lupita Guerrero, said. “And she always reminded us that we're family so we had to stick together, and we did.”
“(My mom) is a survivor, and that's what makes her strong and who she is; it brings her strength forward, which is part of her personality,” she said.
Lupita Guerrero, who works in the medical field at the Brawley Innercare clinic, said when her mother had the accident is when she knew she wanted to step into the medical field, yet even before that her mother was already inspiring her in other ways.
She said she's learned her love of ballet folklorico, creativity and likes of certain music genres from her mother Patricia, as well as that “never give up” spirit.
“I was hesitant on doing (folklorico) but with my mom there it kind of helped me out in meeting new friends and other ladies,” Patricia’s youngest said. “It helped put more into perspective, getting into the culture ... because you don't get that a lot here.”
“Even when I was younger I always considered my mom a superhero,” Lupita said. “She was always there and supportive of my creativity, education, and always guided me in certain ways. Sometimes I think I surprised everybody going into the medical field, but she always kind of proved to me that 'do what you want to do’ and ‘if you put your mind to it you can do it,' so she encouraged me to put myself out there.”
Growing up in Mexicali, Carrillo said she always had an affinity for watching the ballet folkloric dancers when she was younger. After emigrating to Brawley, Carrillo would “tag along” with her elder sisters who were in the Brawley Union High School folkloric dance group, until she joined the same BUHS dance group from 1982-85 with some of her sisters.
Now being in a ballet folklorico group with her two daughters continues that family tradition, simultaneously promoting her Mexican heritage and culture, which Carrillo said she has always been proud to represent.
“The second word I would use to describe my mom is ‘proud,’” Mary Jane Guerrero said. “That’s one of the things she always told us when we were younger, ‘Don’t let anyone put you down’ and that while we came from a family of fieldworkers ‘that is something to be proud of,’ because it is from that backbreaking hard work that we were afforded the opportunities we had later on in life,” her eldest said. “Because of her we embraced who we are and where we came from.”
Mary Jane Guerrero said that while she didn’t always get along with her mother as she was growing up, she realizes now as an adult that her mother’s absenteeism was due to her working hard to support her and her sisters, which she now understands and appreciates as an adult.
“We do celebrate both days for my mom in that she identifies as a Mexican, but she’s also American now,” Mary Jane said. “My mom sacrificed so much for us – she gave up her dream of higher education so we could achieve it. If it wasn’t for her I don’t think I’d have my Master’s degree.”
Mary Jane is the Imperial County Librarian.
“If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t have as much work ethic or know what it is to have pride in our culture, and to not be ashamed of it,” she said.
In her own humble way and without knowing it, Carrillo agreed, in saying, “I may not have graduated from college or finished my education but I am very proud that my daughters have attended school and been able to graduate,” adding that the commencement ceremony where her eldest earned her Master’s degree “was one of the proudest moments of my life.”
“I think that as a mother is that all we want for our kids is for them to succeed in
life,” Carrillo said. “That's worth all the struggle and hardships that you go through.”
When asked what advice she would give younger mothers who are in similar situations as she has experienced, Carrillo answered, “Don’t give up” and “hard work pays off.”
Mary Jane and Lupita said it is “an honor” for them to “be able to give back to her and honor her” during Mother’s Days.
And Carrillo will continue the same tradition, choosing to spend Mother’s Day visiting her mother Daria and mother-in-law Carmen, saying that spending time with family is also deeply rooted in her Mexican roots.
“We as Hispanics have a lot to be proud of, our traditions, our culture, our heritage,” Carrillo said. “It's amazing that we're able to accomplish so much.”
“We have a lot to be proud of,” she said.
