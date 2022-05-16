Brawley native's festival aims to expand access to theater

The second iteration of an international theater and film festival is underway all over the nation, and the best part is audiences don’t have to leave their home to enjoy it.
The Twenty By Twenty Fringe (TBTF) began running via various streaming platforms on Thursday and will continue through May 22. It is part of Brawley native Roman Sanchez’s Lime Arts Productions.
He said it was conceived to provide a platform for artistic directors, theater and film practitioners, and audiences across the country to watch “bold, innovative, and intimate new works created by the most refreshing and current voices: artists in their 20s.”
This year’s TBTF involves 213 artists from 19 states and territories performing in 20 original film or theatrical works. These include a radio play about first-generation college students; a professionally filmed female-driven musical; a true-crime documentary following the slaying of a black university student, and shows exploring the themes of trans-ness, isolation, inclusion, and multilingualism.
All performances and screenings are free.
In most cases, the performers in the various projects aren’t necessarily in the same state, much less in the same room.
“The pandemic forced all theater organizations across the country to really rethink, ‘How are we going to do theater without it being a movie,’” said Sanchez. “And the Fringe has a couple of different modes of presenting them, so there are some that were produced in person or on a stage and were just recorded with a camera. But the bulk of the program are productions that are to be stages in a virtual format, whether it’s Zoom or Google meetings or a webinar format.”
Each of the works will run 50 times through the end of TBTF.
“So there are 50 different time slots when there something for [viewers] to do,” Sanchez said.
As part of the Fringe, Sanchez said a Young Icon Award will be presented to a young artist who has accomplished great feats, inspires all who work with them, and is ultimately paving the way for other young artists. This year’s recipient is Kara Young (Broadway’s “Clydes,” Sundance’s “Master and Hair Wolf”), who will be accepting this award during a recognition ceremony that will take place on May 22 at 4 p.m.
Full show and film descriptions and ticketing information is available at www.limearts.org/fringe.
