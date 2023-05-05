BRAWLEY – On March 6 at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Brawley Communications Center received multiple 911 calls regarding a male subject trying to shoot two other subjects in the south alley of the 100 block of Main Street in Brawley.
According to a press release from the Brawley Police Department, the victims stated a young, thin Hispanic male adult was walking across their property and they confronted the suspect. A verbal altercation ensued and the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot at them, according to the release. One of the victims sustained a minor injury from one of the bullets, per the release. The suspect then fled the area on foot.
On March 24 at approximately 10:55 p.m., the Brawley Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a male subject having been shot in the chest on the 1600 block of “C” Street in the City of Brawley. According to the press release, upon arrival officers located a victim, an adult male from Brawley, who was transported via air ambulance service to an out-of-county hospital for additional treatment. The victim survived and made a full recovery, per the release. During the course of the investigation, witness statements led to a potential suspect, identified as Isaac Elizondo, a 20-year-old Brawley resident, according to the release.
On the evening of May 2 at approximately 10:37 p.m., the Brawley Communications received a call to the 100 black of “G” Street in the City of Brawley regarding a subject brandishing a handgun at the victim.
Per the release, BPD arrived and was informed Elizondo had pulled a black handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim. The victim stated Elizondo was still inside the residence and officers on scene established a perimeter. As officers were making announcements to get Elizondo to exit the residence, they saw him place something on the ground outside of a rear window, according to the release.
Elizondo was ordered to the front door where he was taken in custody, release reads. Once the scene was secure, officers located a black .22 caliber pistol on the ground outside the rear bedroom where Elizondo was initially seen, per the release.
Due to Elizondo being a subject of interest in the two previous shootings, the Brawley Investigations Team (BIT) was called to take over the investigation.
“After conducting interviews and examining evidence, Elizondo was responsible for the previous shootings,” the release reads.
Elizondo was booked at the Imperial County Jail for two counts of Attempted Murder and Criminal Threats. He is currently being held on $1,000,000.00 bail, according to the release.
