Brawley police investigating transgender woman’s death

BRAWLEY – The Brawley Police Department is investigating the death of a 22-year-old transgender woman whose body was found at about 8:30 a.m. Monday in an abandoned structure in the 1100 block of Main Street.
Brawley Fire Department personnel had initially responded to a report of a couch fire at the location in question and subsequently discovered the body of Nathan Daniel Cazares in a nearby abandoned structure, the Police Department stated in a press release.
The Police Department on Tuesday stated the cause of death remains under investigation.
Police who had initially responded to the scene had preliminarily classified the death as a homicide, according to a recording of local public safety scanner traffic archived on the Broadcastify website.
Cazares, who also went by Marilyn, was fondly recalled by family and acquaintances as a highly expressive and kind person who loved to sing and dance and was proud of who she was.
She had come out as transgender about five years ago and even as a child was fascinated by makeup and dressing up, said aunt Mindy Garcia, of Brawley.
Garcia lives nearby Cazares’ father, who is her brother, and would occasionally allow Cazares to spend time at her home.
Garcia’s two young children, who have also started identifying as transgender and bisexual, respectively, admired Cazares for her courage and outspokenness and enjoyed her visits to the family home, Garcia said.
Even before coming out, Cazares was often subjected to ridicule and scorn because of her appearance, but nonetheless carried herself with pride in public.
“All she wanted was to be beautiful,” Garcia said. “She didn’t bother nobody.”
Gruesome rumors about the nature of Cazares’ death have been circulating widely, and have suggested foul play, Garcia said. If true, it would only confirm the family’s worst fears and add to the concern Garcia said she already feels for her children, who have been subjected to bullying at school because of their respective non-conforming sexual orientation and gender identity.
“People need to know that transphobia is out there, and it’s real,” Garcia said. “People need to talk to their children about it.”
Garcia said she had last seen Cazares on Saturday during a rally in Brawley memorializing the recent murder of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén and where organizers also spoke out against sexual harassment.
The pair got into a brief argument over something minor, Garcia said, which was not unusual given Cazares’ feistiness and propensity to speak her mind.
“Nathan was a travieso (troublemaker),” Garcia said through tears. “No se aguantaba (She was difficult to bear).”
Cazares was also something of a regular at Brawley Feed the Need, the homeless advocacy organization where she would often stop by to enjoy a meal or obtain items such as clothing or food to go, said Rosalind Servin, founder and president.
“Nathan was a free-spirited kid,” Servin said. “(She) was really funny.”
Though she was aware that Cazares did not identify as a male or typically respond to her birth name, Cazares allowed Servin and office manager Mary Ann Isaac to continue to call her Nathan or Nate, on account of the personal connections they had established, which in Isaac’s case extended back into Cazares’ childhood in Westmorland.
Cazares was also close friends with Isaac’s daughter since her days in Westmorland, and prior to the pandemic would frequent the organization’s office to hang out with Isaac’s daughter whenever she encountered her volunteering there.
They, too, had heard the unsettling rumors surrounding Cazares’ death, which only added to their collective grief.
“Nathan didn’t deserve to die,” Servin said, “not at the hands of another person.”
Cazares was among a small group of young homeless individuals who frequented the organization’s offices. Staff is not in the habit of asking probing questions of its clients, nor did Cazares freely disclose much about her personal history, but Servin said it was evident Cazares had faced her share of adversity.
“Nathan had a sensitive nature and that really touched me,” Servin said. “We looked at Nathan as a young, spirited (individual) that was loved and needed encouragement.”
Anyone with further information about the fatal incident is asked to contact Brawley police Detective Sgt. Jesse Rotner at (760) 351-7777.
A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Cazares to help pay for funeral expenses and can be found on the website by searching for “Nathan Daniel Cazares Funeral.”
