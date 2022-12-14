Brawley resident, Holtville graduate Jongeward joins Peace Corps

BRAWLEY – Brawley resident and Holtville High School graduate William Jongeward will give more than a year of his life to the Peace Corps to support the rural communities of one of the world’s youngest countries: the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, an island nation which sits in the south Pacific below Indonesia/above Australia.
In an interview on Dec. 13, Jongeward said he’s always been driven to help people, originally dreaming of being a doctor in the Doctors Without Boarders program, but found he didn’t connect well to the medical field.
Instead, Jongeward redirected his efforts to earning an associate’s degree from Imperial Valley College in 2018 and a Bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California San Diego in 2020, with a concentration in comparative politics which focused on international political economic development.
Armed with his own education, Jongward said he hopes to help the rural communities of Timor-Leste with development of their own educational systems.
“Medical work quickly fell by the wayside for (my) learning about like political development and political theory,” the Holtville Class of 2015 grad said. “This is just something that I fell in when I fell in love with much more than math and science (of the medical industry).”
Timor-Leste is a small country of only 14,874 square kilometers, with a population of only around 1.3 million people, according to the Timor-Leste’s tourism website, yet it is ringed by coral reefs teeming with marine life.
According to the U.S. Department of State, Timor-Leste – also known as “East Timor” – became an independent nation in 2002, following more than four hundred years of Portuguese colonization, twenty-four years of Indonesian occupation, and three years of United Nations transitional administration.
The Department of State goes on to say that Timor-Leste has made important strides in strengthening its democratic institutions but continues to face the challenge of building a vibrant, diversified economy against the background of still-developing institutions, and limited human capital.
“I’ll be placed in a rural community and left there,” Jongeward said, “so I’ll have lots of time to develop relationships with the people there … I am planning on helping them develop education programs, like rural schools.”
Jongeward said he is set to depart for Timor-Leste in January 2023 and will return March of 2025 as part of a standard Peace Corps tour.
While Peace Corps couldn’t be reached for comment, their website describes them as “a service opportunity for motivated changemakers to immerse themselves in a community abroad, working side by side with local leaders to tackle the most pressing challenges of our generation.”
The Peace Corps reinforces messages of helping others in the first Mission Statement they have posted on their website, which is to help the people of interested countries in meeting their need for trained men and women.
“I really am so excited, honored, and humbled to go … and I will be close to both Australia and Bali, and we all know how nice Bali is,” Jongeward said.
“We are very proud of him,” William’s father, Daniel Jongeward, said in an email.
IVP Editor Roman Flores contributed to this report.
