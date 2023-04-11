SONOITA, Ariz. – With grit teeth and a steely gaze of concentration, Brawley cowgirl Ruby Robbins grabbed the reins of one of her trusty steed’s, “Ricky Bobby,” and she was off, trying to separate one bovine from the herd in front of a crowd of wranglers, peers, and judges.
This was the scene at Santa Cruz County Fair for the Arizona High School Rodeo Association’s competition at Sonoita, Arizona this weekend, as Brawley resident Ruby Robbins rode, wrangled and roped to keep her high scores in the Arizona High School Rodeo Association (AHSRA)’s overall standings.
Previous to the Easter weekend’s competitions, Robbins was listed as the top the AHSRA’s “High School Girl’s Cutting” category – where the horse rider and horse are “required to …. Pull one animal out of the herd behind them and it is their job to keep that animal out of the herd,” explained AHSRA Secretary Linda Compton in a pre-Easter interview.
Robbins, a high school junior through Grace Christian Academy – a homeschool program based in Texas where Robbins does her schooling online at her home in Brawley – was also ranked highest in AHSRA’s “High School Reined Cowhorse” category. In “reined cowhorse,” riders are required to show off intricate patterns of “rein work” – that is control of their horse through lead changes, circles, spins, slide-stops and more – as well as “fence work,” or “how they control a cow at certain levels of complexity (where) they have to box the cow in at the bottom of the arena, and them on or off the fence,” Compton said.
After the weekend’s Sonoita competitions, Robbins still sits atop all AHSRA high school girls in the “Cutting” category, dropping online one spot in “Reined Cowhorse,” behind Ketch Kelton of Mayer, Arizona, according to the AHSRA standings.
In addition to her Top 2 categories of “Cutting” and “Cowhorse,” Robbins is also ranked 17th in “Barrel Racing,” 26th in “Breakaway,” and 19th in “Team Roping,” according to AHSRA’s Event Leaders Listing.
She doesn’t think her standings changed much after the weekend’s events, the high schooler said on Monday, April 10.
“I had my goal set in the Girls' Cutting, especially because I won state last year (for Arizona),” Robbins said, “and I really wanted to duplicate that again this year, so right now I'm sitting good to accomplish that goal.”
“Our state finals for Arizona is in the first weekend of June, before we know who the Top 4 in each event in nationals is,” the hopeful-to-return-to-the-national-competition cowgirl said.
Robbins has been competing in rodeos since she was 5 years old. Her first bid to a national rodeo competition came in 2019 at National Junior High Finals Rodeo when she was in 7th grade. Since then, Robbins has competed in four national rodeo competitions total, including in 2022 where she finished in the Top 20 out 150 competitors in Cutting at the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) Finals, her mother, Jacque Hannon, said.
Compton said 1,716 contestants competed in the NHSRA competition in 2022, including contestants from Canada, Mexico and Australia as well as throughout the U.S. In addition, another 1,097 junior high students competed in the National Junior High School Rodeo Association competition last year, she said.
“Even though it’s an individual sport it’s a rodeo family,” Compton said. “Even though those kids are competing against peers and siblings they're still cheering each other on, pushing cattle and supporting each other. Even through the fierce competition that family, camaraderie, support and sportsmanship, I would say, is completely unrivaled in any other sport.”
“I’ve known Ruby for the last three years and she's a super good kid,” Compton said. “She puts a lot into it and she's really found what her passions are,” she said.
When asked if she thinks she can make it back to the national competition in Gillette, Wyoming in July, Robbins said “I think I do.”
“Going to nationals would be a huge plus in another event but I'm really strong in Girls' Cutting and Cowhorse, so I set my goals there and hoped to make the top 10 in the other events,” she said.
“I’m still holding strong in the Reined Cowhorse and Cutting … I just kind of need to go out there and stay solid in all my events, keep getting points, and just treat it like its' another rodeo,” Robbins said. “I've just strived to keep that going throughout the year.”
“It's just super cool to watch the kids excel and achieve their dreams,” Compton said. “It's super cool to watch them grow.”
Ruby Robbins will next get to show what she’s made of at the Arizona High School Rodeo Association’s final regular season competition, which will be held from May 5-7 in Holbrook, Arizona before the AHSRA Finals are held May 4 to June 4 in Prescott, Arizona, according to the website.
“You can't change the outcome of anything … I go out there and do my best and that's all I can do,” Robbins said.
