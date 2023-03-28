Brawley wins battle over cell tower

BRAWLEY – In a recent interview, Brawley Mayor George Nava celebrated a victory for the city of Brawley against Vertical Bridge, who sued the city after they denied them a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to build a 110-foot-tall cell phone tower inside a city park.
The conflict began in April of 2021, according to the ruling documents, when Vertical Bridge and the City of Brawley entered into an "option to lease" agreement within Wiest Field Park, a city-owned recreational park and sports complex in Brawley.
This agreement ended on August 11, 2021, according to the ruling, when Brawley City Council denied Vertical Bridge a CUP. This prompted Vertical Bridge to file suit against the city of Brawley for breach of contract on December 31, 2021.
On March 24 of this year, the United States District Court Southern District of California ruled in favor of the City of Brawley, confirming that the city did not breach the contract by denying the CUP.
“It’s not over because of the appeals process, but this is a great first victory for the city of Brawley and its residents,” Mayor Nava said.
Vertical Bridge argued that Brawley had given their approval for the project at the time of the of the "option to lease" agreement, but the city argued that the lease was dependent on the CUP, which had been denied.
Vertical Bridge also argued that the denial of the CUP was unfair, but Nava said that Vertical Bridge failed to prove a need for the tower or that there is equivalent structures within the city.
In addition, Nava said they received an outcry of public opposition against the tower, who did not want the tower on the same piece of property as the city’s baseball field.
The judgement ultimately supported the city’s interpretation of the situation, saying the Vertical Bridge failed to provide the necessary evidence to receive the CUP.
Additionally, the judgement said that the little evidence that Vertical Bridges did provide was buried in the other paperwork, making it difficult to find.
Nava described this as a very expensive battle on behalf of the residents of Brawley, estimating the city has spent several hundred thousand dollars in legal fees to protect Wiest Field Park.
“I want to thank the citizens of Brawley for standing close with their city council and defending our city together,” the mayor said.
