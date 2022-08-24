For the Brawley Union High Wildcat football team, finding non-league opponents is always the challenge that all Valley schools face and perhaps an extra one.
In addition to finding teams who will travel to the Valley in the heat, and this year’s humidity, as well as the expense and time involved, Brawley over the years has created another problem for itself.
“I think part of our difficulty in finding opponents is the result of being successful over the years,” said veteran Brawley coach Jon Self, who in twelve seasons has amassed a preseason record of 35 wins and 18 losses.
A case in point was Brawley’s 2022 opening game last week against 2021 CIF-San Diego Section and CIF State champion Scripps Ranch Falcons at Warne Field where the Wildcats prevailed by a score of 27-20.
As the CIF State has mandated an earlier start to the season to accommodate their playoff format, the weather and the power ranking system used in determining the San Diego Section divisional playoff seeding have become ever-growing factors in finding opponents.
“It doesn’t help any of us trying to play games in the middle of August and there is also an emphasis on the power rankings so who you play and where they are ranked have to be considered,” Self said.
Scripps Ranch, which replaced the 2021 CIF-State champion Mater Dei High as Brawley’s opening game, again, serves as an example of the caliber of schedule Brawley traditionally faces.
“Last year we played Scripps in the Kick-Off Classic scrimmage and we were outscored,” Self said. “Then we opened with Mater Dei Catholic so that’s two state champions and this season we got Scripps as defending champs.”
For 2022, Brawley plays their first three games at Warne Field against highly-ranked teams before meeting Cibola and Gila Ridge in Yuma.
“Valley Center is a top-tier opponent and then we play University City which was the D-IV runner-up last year and now is in D-III,” Self said. “The CIF system point system in theory is to play a tougher schedule which sometimes works in your favor but not always … our schedule probably is going to help us power ranking wise for the playoffs.”
Brawley appears to have only one game that is a casualty of the football official shortage as so far only the University City High game has been moved to Thursday.
Given that teams strive to schedule a balance of five home and five away games, after the first three games, Brawley will play five of their final seven games on the road including a road trip to the northern-most CIF-SDS outpost when they play at Fallbrook.
“After week three, we go on the road and nothing is ever a given on the road,” Self said. “I know it’s a cliché, but really, we have to take it one week at a time, we can’t look past anybody or ahead to anybody else.”
That philosophy has worked for the Wildcats and the win over Scripps Ranch gives Brawley a solid start.
“Last year we started 0-2, 0-3 if you count being outscored in the scrimmage, and we climbed out of that start to make the CIF quarter-finals,” Self said. “I want to come out the early games healthy and to play the best Brawley football we can and progress as the season goes on.”
