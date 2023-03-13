BRAWLEY – A final high school reunion for the Brawley Union High School Class of 1960 was held on February 10 and 11 in Brawley.
Over 25 classmates attended, with spouses and guests, and several classmates (and spouses) from the BUHS Class of 1961. Classmates came from as far away as Arizona, Washington state, Oklahoma, Virginia, Tennessee, and Hawaii.
There were many highlights including an 80th birthday cake ceremoniously presented and enjoyed. A delicious dinner was catered by Mario Castañeda. Rentals were supplied by Liz Events. Both are well known local businesses.
A special report was given about the scholarship fund, which the Class of ‘60 has supported through the years, and was awarded to BUHS graduates who planned to return and become teachers in the Imperial Valley after graduating from college. This year the Class of ‘60 gave a donation check of their remaining funds to "The Village," a BUHS Associated student body project which offers free clothes, shoes, backpacks, jackets, blankets, toiletries, etcetera, to the local community, as well as free health screenings to any needy school child of any age in Brawley. The class was gratified to learn of this valuable charity located right on the BUHS campus.
Tyler Brinkerhoff, archivist at the Imperial Valley Pioneer Museum, explained a new website called "BUHS 1960 Grad Bios" being created to display biographical information of students graduating after the 1957 Sputnik event, which spurred America toward high achievement and contribution. A 1960 historical collection of all The Brawley News articles from that year was presented to the museum, as will be two memorial books of classmate information throughout the last 63 years.
A Proclamation of Gratitude was presented by Brawley Mayor George Nava and Deputy Fire Chief/Fire Marshall Juan Rodelo of the Brawley Fire Department, and Police Commander Johnathon Blackstone of the Brawley Police Department to classmate Steven Phillip Rutherford for his many years of outstanding support of the Class of ‘60, his military service, involvement on the Cattle Call Rodeo Committee, and numerous contributions to the city as a longtime Brawley resident and cattleman. The group greatly appreciated the presence of our city officials.
