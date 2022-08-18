CALEXICO- Last fall in their first complete season under head coach Fernando Solano, the Calexico High Bulldog football team had their strongest season in recent memory.
The Bulldogs garnered seven wins overall, the most by a Calexico squad since 2012, and made a run to CIF-San Diego Section Division V semi-finals, their first ever semi-final appearance in school history.
Solano and the Bulldogs open their season against the 2021 CIF-SDS Division V champion Palo Verde at Scott Stadium in Blythe Thursday night at 7:00 p.m., the first our four Thursday games.
“We had this in Blyther game moved to Thursday just last week because of the officials shortage, Solano said. “Then this week Castle Park moved their game to next Thursday at Otay Ranch High for the same reason.”
The Bulldogs will also venture to San Diego and up to Central for Thursday contests.
“O’Farrell moved us to a Thursday and it’s an afternoon game because they don’t have any lights,” Solano said. “We’ll also play at Central on a Thursday…it’s not what we want but we’ll make it work for us… we’ll turn ‘Thursday’ into our battle cry.”
In addition to the unique opening night, the game projects to be an interesting matchup as both teams are now competing in CIF D-IV.
And last year’s 15-6 Palo Verde win at Ward Field in Calexico proved to have been a harbinger of good things to come for both teams.
“It will be a good test for us, they are CIF champs for a reason. I think if we can put points on the board you can change the landscape of the game but if they get up on you, it’s tough.”
Gone from the 2021 schedule are the D-V Calipatria Hornets and the Yuma High Crims who have been replaced by CETYS-Mexicali (projected D-III) and O’Farrell Charter (D-V) who compete in the tough private school Sunset League.
“Those were two games we expected to have on the schedule and we got to a point where it was hard to find a competitive team that fit the dates we had,” Solano said. “Although they were not always our first choices I think we found two schools that will give us a good fight so I think it will work out.”
Remaining from last season’s schedule are two non-league D-V opponents, Vincent Memorial Catholic High and Castle Park High of Chula Vista.
“With CETYS, it makes it a cross-border rivalry which should be interesting and we already play Vincent which is a cross-town rival so we’ve got the area covered,” Solano said.
2022 Calexico Football Schedule
Mascot: Bulldogs
Colors: Garnet, White
Coach: Fernando Solano (3rd Season)
Imperial Valley League - San Diego Section Division IV
Date Time Opponent
Aug. 18 (Th) 7:00p @ Palo Verde (Blythe)
Aug. 25 (Th) 6:30p @ Castle Park (Otay Ranch High, Chula Vista)
Sep. 02 7:00p CETYS (Mexicali)
Sep. 08 (Th) 4:30p @ O'Farrell Charter (San Diego)
Sep. 16 7:00p Holtville
Sep. 23 Bye
Sep. 30 7:00p Imperial*
Oct. 06 (Th) 7:00p @ Central*
Oct. 14 7:00p Southwest*
Oct. 21 7:00p Brawley*
Oct. 28 7:00p @ Vincent Memorial
