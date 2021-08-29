CALEXICO — The Calexico High School football team dominated Chula Vista’s Castle Park High School Friday night for a 60-6 victory.
It’s been some time since the Calexico High School football team totally owned an opponent — Sept. 13, 2019, to be specific, when they blew out the Calipatria Hornets by a score of 36-6.
The Bulldogs’ only win since then, played here in March against a Southwest team that went 0-5 this spring, was a 19-12 affair.
There was no doubt who was the better team on the field Friday night, and although the Trojans appear to be headed for a tough year — they’ve allowed 92 points through two games while scoring just six — this game suggests the 1-1 Bulldog program is turning a corner.
Calexico plays next this coming Friday at Calipatria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.