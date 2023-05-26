Bulldogs_Orlando Llamas
Buy Now

Calexico High School Bulldog Orlando Llamas pitches against the Imperial Tigers during a CIF SDS D-IV baseball game on Thursday, May 25 at Elm Belcher field in Calexico. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

The second-seeded Calexico High School Bulldogs defeated the third-seeded Imperial Tigers 10-3 in the CIF San Diego Section Division IV semi-final game. The Bulldogs will face first-seeded Bishop’s high school in the D-IV championship game on Saturday, May 27 at 3:30 p.m. at the University of California San Diego(UCSD) baseball Stadium. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.