Calexico High School Bulldog Orlando Llamas pitches against the Imperial Tigers during a CIF SDS D-IV baseball game on Thursday, May 25 at Elm Belcher field in Calexico. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO

The second-seeded Calexico High School Bulldogs defeated the third-seeded Imperial Tigers 10-3 in the CIF San Diego Section Division IV semi-final game. The Bulldogs will face first-seeded Bishop’s high school in the D-IV championship game on Saturday, May 27 at 3:30 p.m. at the University of California San Diego(UCSD) baseball Stadium.