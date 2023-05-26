Bulldogs move on to CIF D-IV Championship
- By ODETT OCHOA Sports Writer
-
-
- 0
Featured
Right Now
69°
Clear
- Humidity: 32%
- Cloud Coverage: 0%
- Wind: 18 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:36:59 AM
- Sunset: 07:41:35 PM
Today
A mainly sunny sky. High 92F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 96F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Most Popular
Articles
- Did County employee 'walkouts' happen?
- County staff walk out of Board of Supervisors meeting
- Arrestan en Tijuana a solicitantes de visa con documentos falsos
- Rinden diputados honor a mujeres destacadas de Baja California
- Naming of new Brawley middle school highlights historical tensions, attempts to unite community
- “Path of the Devil” goes through Yuma, Imperial Valley on war on drugs, author says
- Football: Brawley selects new football head co-coaches
- 'Matilda Jr. The Musical' ready to re-up NOCCA after pandemic downtime
- Columbia College-Imperial and partners put on ‘Career Connect’ Expo
- SDSU Imperial Valley Class of 2023 graduates
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.