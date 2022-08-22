IMPERIAL- The first week of the Imperial Valley’s prep football began not with ‘Friday Night Lights’ but with “Thursday Night Lightning” kicking off the 2022 season, resulting in possibly the first-ever local ‘three-day’ game.
The game between the Imperial Valley League’s Calexico Bulldogs and the Desert League host Palo Verde Yellowjackets, that started in Blythe on Thursday night, ended with a 14-13 overtime victory for Calexico at Imperial High’s Shimamoto-Simpson Field on Saturday night.
Thursday night at Scott Stadium, the two teams were tied 7-7 early in the third quarter when lightning literally struck the facility knocking out power to the stadium.
After assessing the situation, the two teams and officials decided to suspend the contest, then it was decided on Friday to play the remainder of the game in Imperial on Saturday.
“I expressed my concerns for the safety of my players with us having basically three games in eight days, it didn’t seem like it was worth it to me,” Calexico coach Fernando Solano said. “So nothing was decided that night and I was concerned when they told us we were going to play.”
Re-scheduled, Solano and the Bulldogs immediately regrouped.
“We had to pick up their energy… it was a four-hour ride back Thursday night,” Solano said. “It was the hardest part but once the game started, that Bulldog pride came back and they wanted to make it hard, they wanted to win, and they did.”
On Saturday night, Palo Verde missed consecutive field goal attempts in the waning seconds of the game to try to break the 7-7 tie.
Calexico then scored a touchdown on their first overtime possession and senior kicker Luis Martinez booted the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 14-7 lead.
Palo Verde then scored a touchdown and went for the victory electing to try a two-point conversion instead of attempting a PAT kick for the tie and another round of overtime.
Calexico's defense denied the Palo Verde two-point attempt, giving the Bulldogs a well-deserved 14-13 victory over the fellow CIF-SDS D-IV Yellowjackets.
“Our goal line play, they went for two and we just stuck them…it was win or lose and the players knew it... everybody rose up and we did it,” Solano said. “Clearly I’m happy to have won but regardless of the score it made more sense to me at the time to move on since we’re going to SD this Thursday on a short week.”
This week, Calexico (1-0) will play the second of four Thursday games on this season’s schedule when they travel to meet Castle Park High at Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista at 6:30 p.m. on August 25th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.