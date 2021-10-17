EL CENTRO — Discussing his career aspirations after school recently in a science lab at Central Union High School, senior Issael Montoya said he hopes to attend UCLA, Stanford or the University of California-Berkeley.
“I want to be an electrical engineer,” the El Centro resident mused and, with the youthful inquisitiveness that can lead to a promising career, added, “I find it fascinating finding out how simple things like electrons — how we use them to put images on a screen instead of having to draw them. Or doing calculations that would take 20 to 30 minutes can take seconds (with computers).”
The teacher in that classroom, Madaleine Macholtz, who instructs in chemistry and environmental science, noted that while those prestigious schools are tough to get into, some students from Central make it every year. Across campus, the $37 million STEM building set to be completed later this year is an investment Central Union High School District educators are banking will give students such as Issael an edge when competing for college and career positions.
STEM is education lingo for science, technology, engineering and math. At Central High it will incorporate all those disciplines into a two-story, university-style facility.
While Issael and fellow senior Jadyn Ramirez, also of El Centro, conceded they had not heard much about the new building, Macholtz expressed eagerness for the move, along with a hint of caution.
“The most exciting part for me is science, engineering and math teachers will all be in the same building, which will help with collaboration and more interdisciplinary work,” she said, standing in front of a near-ceiling-high stack of boxes packed up in anticipation of the move to the new building.
“Students can do a design project that includes science, geometry and building it. Students can see the connection between what they’re learning,” Macholtz added.
However, she warned against placing too much emphasis on facilities.
“Just because you have technology does not improve the quality of education,” she said, noting in one class she had students who prefer writing things out.
Still, Macholtz said the building “is a really great opportunity to incorporate a lot more technologies than we’ve had. Technology changes too rapidly. The fact is there has been some forethought to incorporate new technology as it comes in.”
STEM building tour
During a tour of the STEM building on Sept. 29, Central District Superintendent Ward Andrus proudly showed off what teachers and students are anticipating. The district also includes Southwest High School. Though there is as yet no firm completion date, he said the building is expected to be completed in November with teachers possibly moving in during December.
With floor tiles partially laid, wires dangling from open ceilings and some future classrooms stuffed with boxes of furniture, the STEM building still exuded the aura of a college campus or a Silicon Valley tech firm. A glass enclosed two-story atrium graces the front entrance, classrooms are spacious and both floors are anchored by 2,200-square-foot major labs. The first floor robotics/innovation lab space will be equipped with welding, cutting and fabrication equipment, as well as a 3-D printer.
“We’re going to teach these students industry skills so when they go into the workforce they’ve had industry experience on industry equipment,” Andrus said as he surveyed the still-mostly vacant first floor lab.
“This has a concrete floor. (The work) is going to be messy. Students will actually build robots from the ground up. Right now that’s happening in a portable (trailer classroom). All the equipment is little desktop versions. They’re cutting angle iron with a hacksaw. Now we’ll have power tools so they can customize and build at a much higher (and larger) level,” he added.
The second floor main lab will include space for engineering and bio-medical classes, the latter with a virtual human anatomy on a touch screen. It can be used horizontally for small groups or vertically for large.
“It teaches anatomy and physiology to scale. It’s not on a screen or in a text book. It’s life-sized,” Andrus said, showing a display of the device on his cell phone.
The building’s first floor also includes eight classrooms for math and six biology labs. The second floor has seven classrooms for math, four labs for chemistry and two for physics. There is Wi-Fi throughout the building and 600 hardline plug-ins for electronic devices.
Additionally, instead of fixed overhead monitors, there will be math classrooms with 84-inch instruction monitors on wheels and seating in which the back rows are higher for better visibility, Andrus explained.
“Part of the design of these classrooms is adaptability. Teachers can configure them as they need to,” he said.
Some classrooms have adjacent rooms for small groups, which Macholtz said will be beneficial.
“One of the things we came up with is the flexible break out room. It’s a little conference room. Students can learn to work more collaboratively. Those groups can be different at different times (on the same project). It mirrors what happens in everyday life in engineering,” she said.
Outside, the project goes beyond the STEM building to include a new outdoor amphitheater for performing arts and enhancements to the Cal Jones athletic field that include a “Spartan Wall” with a new scoreboard and seating for the band so it no longer takes up grandstand space fans could use. The building has a second-floor balcony with a view of the sports field Andrus said the school could sell as luxury-box-style seating for football games as a fundraiser.
Project costs
The entire project is expected to cost $37.3 million, according to an email from Arnold Preciado, assistant superintendent of business and support services for the Central High District. Construction began in November 2018 and was scheduled to be completed in December 2020 but was delayed due to matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On time?” Andrus replied to a question about completion. “In today’s pandemic world, nothing is on time. We had a flooring contractor delayed by a COVID case. Some communications equipment was delayed in the supply chain.”
Anticipating those supply-chain delays, Andrus said the district ordered as many supplies as it could, which is why classrooms in the STEM building are stacked high with boxes of furniture.
The bulk of the funding, about $30 million, comes from bonds sold under the voter-approved Measure K, Preciado added. The district is making up the difference but has applied to the state Office of Public School Construction for about $19 million in matching funds, he stated.
The original budget set in spring 2018 was $27.9 million, Preciado stated, but that was before all non-construction costs, such as architect, construction management and plan review fees, were factored in.
Despite the size of the building, Andrus noted the district just had to hire one additional teacher for the bio-medical science classes.
It will also realize benefits from the room freed up by moving so many classes out of current facilities that are so crowded the district has had to employ modular trailers for some classes and even use library space for another.
“The old science building will be the law academy,” he said of one move.
Describing the sheer size of the STEM building, Andrus said it has 31 classrooms averaging 35 students each so its capacity of more than 1,000 is about half the school’s entire enrollment.
Meeting student needs
Asked what quantifiable results there might be on the impact of the STEM building, Andrus said, “Because we’ve introduced two new pathways, engineering and bio-medical, now there is an engineering pathway with 150 students taught by an engineer with a career technical education credential. The bio-medical teacher was a nurse, someone coming out of industry to teach. It changes the game for students.”
In one gauge on where Central High students rank in science, data from the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress tested 399 of its seniors in science for the 2018-19 school year, the latest report available. For overall science, 3.26 percent exceeded state standards, 15.54 percent met them, 66.42 nearly met and 14.79 did not meet them.
For state seniors overall, 6.57 percent exceed state standards, 19.05 met them, 54.54 nearly met and 19.83 did not.
In overall life sciences, such as biology, 4.76 percent of Central seniors were above state standard, 51.63 near and 43.61 below. For the state overall, 11.09 exceeded, 49.49 were near and 39.45 were below.
Andrus said during the building’s design there was detailed discussions about how the STEM building would better prepare students for college and the workforce. He said he asked Jimmy Sanders and Nate Griffith from Sanders, Inc., Architecture Engineering, the project architect, “There are kids in this room (a lab) who will be your interns. What do you want them to experience in this room to prepare them to come and work for you? Nate made some adjustments. We’re not doing this for play time. They get industry experience and decide if they want to go into that field.”
STEM education is vital for high school students, according to a local university official.
“The more opportunity there is for STEM development in high schools, and even before, the better in order to prepare students for IVC (Imperial Valley College) and SDSU (San Diego State University),” stated Mark Wheeler, interim dean at SDSU-Imperial Valley in Calexico.
“Education in STEM opens many doors to help students prepare for careers in and out of science. Especially in math, but also other critical thinking skills taught in STEM, are essential in many careers today.”
