SPRING VALLEY – In Section 7 Little League All-Star tournament consolation bracket elimination games here on Sunday, Little League District 22’s All-Star champion Holtville Juniors won while the Calexico 12U All-Stars lost.
The Holtville Junior All-Stars won their consolation-championship game eliminating District 41’s West Hills Little League by a score of 6-1.
Meanwhile, in the Section 7 12U All-Star tournament, the Calexico All-Stars were eliminated by the host District 66’s Spring Valley Little League, 2-0.
The Holtville Junior All-Stars’ victory set up the first of a possible two Section 7 All-Star championship games Monday against unbeaten District 42’s Park View LL Juniors.
After opening the Section 7 Junior All-Star tournament with a loss Friday, the Holtville Juniors’ win over West Hills was their second consecutive tournament victory.
Saturday night, the Holtville Juniors (12-14 years) rebounded winning their first Section 7 All-Star tournament consolation bracket game defeating the Spring Valley Little League All-Stars by a 12-4 score.
Sunday’s game was closer but a strong pitching performance by Bryce Denton helped Holtville rally from an early 1-0 deficit to post the win.
Denton surrendered that one run in the top of the first inning, allowing just three West Hills hits while he struck out two and walked one over the seven-inning game.
The Holtville All-Stars quickly took the lead in the bottom of the first inning when Nate Hulsey walked with the bases loaded to score Zavien Aguirre.
Also in the first inning, Ayden Avila had a sacrifice fly to score a run and Anthony Strahm scored the first of two runs for Holtville on an error.
For the game, Nehemiah Gutierrez led the Holtville All-Stars with two hits while Hulsey, Aguirre, Avila, Strahm, and Davian Rodriguez all had singles.
For the second consecutive game in the Little League Section 7 All-Star tournament, the Calexico 12U All-Stars (10-12 years) received stellar pitching.
Unfortunately, however, for the second consecutive game Calexico All-Stars manager Ernesto Chong saw his team fail to score a run in support of their pitcher.
Sunday night, Calexico All-Star pitcher Matthew Mascote started and surrendered two runs in the first two innings.
Dominik Rivera then came in to relieve Mascote and shut out Spring Valley over the last four innings and for the second game, Rivera was also Calexico’s leading hitter.
The Mascote-Rivera combination followed a stellar pitching performance on Saturday by Calexico All-Star Leo Montes who gave up one run in a 1-0 loss to District 41’s Lakeside National All-Stars.
