Calexico alum Campos proved a reliable defender for Chabot College

Elisa Campos was among the freshmen who played the most this fall for the Chabot College (Hayward, Calif.) women’s soccer team.
The Calexico High School graduate was one of six freshmen to play in 17 of the 18 games (4-12-2).
“She was a very strong defender,” Chabot Head Coach Markus Bathelt said. “She was very reliable.”
“She has a pretty good and strong punt,” he said. “In our forward movement, I want them to play the long ball. She played a good ball forward too.”
The left of the four defenders in the formation, the 5-foot-2 Campos started 11 games, fifth most among the freshmen.
“I had to basically win my spot,” she said. “It was very different from my high school years. My coaches knew me (there). It was definitely a change. I’m always striving to be the best.”
She filled in as a goalkeeper in two games because the team needed help there. She played 25 minutes against Siskiyous. She did not have any saves in the shutout win. She played 25 minutes in a 3-2 loss to Marin but did not allow a goal or make a save.
“I was nervous,” she said. “Most people are way taller.”
Despite her shorter height, she matched up well physically. “She’s been a good slide tackler,” Bathelt said. “She always uses her body.”
And her “huge throw-in” is an asset, he said, because she can throw the ball into the opponent’s box when Chabot is threatening. “That can open up scoring opportunities,” he said.
Campos said she improved the most in her ball skills, “how to have more control of the ball,” she said. “Visualizing the ball, knowing when to be calm and when to attack.”
Women’s
volleyball
Alessandra Arellano had 10 digs to help Arizona Western College win the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Region I Championship. The freshman libero/defensive specialist out of Southwest High added one set assist and one service ace.
Football
Missouri Valley College defensive lineman Dominic Santana made six tackles in the two games he played. Previously at Brawley Union, the sophomore had a 5-yard sack.
Men’s soccer
Calexico alumnus Bill Sanchez played in 10 of San Diego Christian College’s 11 games. The freshman defender started seven.
Men’s wrestling
Central Union graduate Omar Rosas of Vanguard University was the winner at 157 pounds in the Life Pacific Open. The sophomore prevailed 5-4 in the final to become one of the team’s three first-place finishers. He transferred from Millikin University (Ill.), where he spent his freshman year.
Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.
