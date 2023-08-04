Calexico approves $1 million for essential workers

CALEXICO – After a 16-month wait, essential workers who have worked in Calexico during the pandemic will receive a $500 cash stipend.
However, the Calexico Essential Workers Relief Program, whose guidelines were adopted on Monday, July 31 in a special meeting by the Calexico City Council, includes certain restrictions.
Qualified workers had to work between March 2020, when the COVID-19 emergency was issued, and November 2022, the date the border reopened to foreign visitors.
The program does not include the City of Calexico employees, who already received a $7,000 bonus from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA.
The program also does not include farmworkers, even though their employer’s offices are located in the city since the work is performed in county unincorporated areas.
Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio recalled that the million-dollar program was originally approved in March 2022. The city official said the challenge for the authorities was determining who an essential worker is.
The United States Department of the Treasury authorized a payment to essential workers who were at risk during the pandemic and necessarily continued to work in sectors such as food, health, distribution, construction, and others.
Colio presented council members with two options – a $500 voucher payable at local businesses or a check for $500 per family.
The city manager, who stood in favor of spending the million dollars on other “city necessary” city projects, came out in favor of the vouchers since this money stays within the city and prevents resources from being spent on items such as alcohol, tobacco, or drugs.
“The aim is to kill three birds with one stone,” Colio said, explaining that by distributing cash through vouchers among local businesses the City will receive part of it back with the collection of taxes.
In addition, essential workers who qualify for the program must prove residency through utility bills or a lease agreement, as well as an identification card with the same address as the bill and proof of having worked from March 17, 2020, to November 8, 2022.
“This is to ensure that Calexico residents are going to receive the benefit of the program,” Colio said. “The program was authorized for Calexico residents.”
For the official, the delivery of cash will allow beneficiaries to spend that money in other cities.
“That money is going to go away,” Colio said. “We want the money to be spent in Calexico because Calexico needs it.”
The second option, which was approved with four votes and Councilmember Camilo García’s dissenting vote, will require the hiring of two people at a cost of $75,000 to give checks to an estimated 1,800 people.
“I can’t do it myself,” Colio said, explaining that the city will have to hire two temporary workers to set up a table at the City Hall rotunda to take applications.
Several people related to the Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition spoke out in favor of the program by saying that while the stipend is small it represents great support for low-income workers. Those who supported the program were in favor of the second option as the money could be spent where beneficiaries receive services, such as the doctors in Mexicali that represent a lower cost.
In addition, those in favor emphasized essential workers risked their health and lives during the pandemic to maintain services and food in homes.
Local resident Pinky Perrone Tylenda expressed her concerns about flyers delivered in the downtown area promising the $500 payment. After receiving details of the program, the resident said she felt more relieved.
However, she stated, “This money is intended to benefit the City and improve the City. The pandemic is gone. This money should be spent on our City, which is falling apart.”
For Perrone Tylenda, the funds should be used to improve the streets, help pay for public services for those who have debts, fix the refrigeration appliances for older adults who suffer from their air conditioners, clean up the downtown area or support local businesses that represent a benefit to the community.
“Let’s keep our money here in Calexico,” she said.
Resident and businesswoman Diana Nuricumbo questioned the adoption of the program as an emergency that had been approved 16 months ago.
The city manager responded that only some of the agenda’s issues were considered an emergency, but the authorities took the opportunity to include these issues before council members go dark for the rest of August.
Nuricumbo insisted that a few weeks ago local officials publicly spoke out in favor of using these funds to improve the parks.
The businesswoman said she had filed a complaint with the state – presumably the Fair Political Practices Commission – for the apparent opportunism of council members for adopting the program while the recall vote to remove Mayor Raúl Ureña and Councilman Gilberto Manzanarez is ongoing.
Colio pointed out that the program was adopted until now due to a lack of personnel since it was she who had to develop the project herself.
The city manager recalled that the County granted a $1,000 bonus to its employees and the state employees received another of an unknown amount.
“I understand both sides,” Colio said. “But I’m not an elected official and my job as an administrator is to make suggestions.”
In addition, Nuricumbo assured that she plans to submit a report to the United States Government Accountability Office regarding what she called inappropriate use of funds to gain popularity among citizens.
Other residents urged council members to rethink and delay the program.
Local resident Jesús Solano invited the authorities to invest program funds in parks to support the youth, whom he called “the future of Calexico.”
During the meeting, two union representatives also expressed their support for cash pay for essential workers.
Councilman Javier Moreno, who in the first instance spoke in favor of the voucher program, asked to include independent workers who were forced to work during the pandemic within the program, in addition to requesting the inclusion of transparency and equity mechanisms in it.
Colio clarified the program will issue checks on a first come, first served basis and until funds are exhausted. In addition, the city manager explained no council person or relatives of city officials will receive a check.
Councilman Moreno stressed that there were relatives of two city employees who did not receive the $7,000 bonus due to the death of their loved ones.
Councilman Gilberto Manzanarez recalled that the state had to come to the city to implement the program to avoid the eviction of people for non-payment of rent.
“It was a crime against the poor,” Manzanarezs said.
On those dates, then-council member Raúl Ureña introduced a proposal to avoid this issue through the Payment to Heroes stipend program, and give an additional payment to essential workers of three dollars per hour, which was rejected by the council.
“Once again, we are trying to do justice eight months later,” Manzanarez said.
According to Councilman Manzanarez, city top officials who earned more than $100,000 asked the council to be included in the $7,000 bonus payment despite going against the guidelines.
“It was blasphemy,” Manzanarez said, recalling that the better-off financially City of El Centro did not issue bonuses for that amount.
The councilman rejected the restrictions that a $500 voucher would represent since the bonus to city employees was granted without any spending restrictions.
In addition, Manzanarez pointed out that the city legal counsel indicated that ARPA funds can be used to pay essential workers.
“The law is behind us,” he said, adding that the city still has federal funds to invest in parks.
At the time, Manzanarez denied that the program has political purposes since it was adopted 16 months ago.
“Many people have already left us waiting (for payment),” Manzanarez said, demanding not to delay the program implementation that is expected to start in about two weeks after the training of temporary workers.
As Mayor Pro-Tem Gloria Romo spoke on the matter by naming former Mayor Rosie Fernández, members of the public responded with shouts, prompting Mayor Ureña to eject at least two people.
Romo recalled a workshop was held to give community members an opportunity to participate in developing the program, but the plan was changed in its entirety, by including city employee bonuses.
The Mayor Pro-Tem, who refused to be against city employees, noted that many employees worked from home during the pandemic while others died from having to go to their workplaces.
“There is a lot of inequality and discrimination in this. I do not agree with Colio’s plan,” Romo said, expressing that some people are opposed to being restricted in the way they spend money while others were not required to do the same.
When talking about the restriction on residents of Calexico, Romo said there are workers who reside in Mexicali and cross the border to work, who will be left out of the program. “We are talking about essential workers,” she said.
Mayor Ureña explained that there are people who live at home with their parents and will not receive support, to which the authorities agreed to include these essential workers who must provide an affidavit by homeowners. This will be limited to straight-line family members.
Councilman Camilo García, who cast the only vote against the project, said that there were council members who requested to receive the $7,000 bonus, which he refused at the time.
Mayor Ureña tried to silence García, who refused to do so. The city attorney had to intervene to define that any member of the council could speak freely about the issues on the agenda.
“Let’s not be selective. We have to be fair,” Garcia said. “Hopefully we’ll let people be able to comment.”
Manzanarez accused Garcia of having voted against the original plan, which included funds for parks and the downtown area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.