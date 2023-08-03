CALEXICO – After a lengthy discussion, multiple speakers, and the escorting out of four members of the public including former Mayor Maritza Hurtado, the Calexico City Council approved $50,000 for the opening of a cooling center – a first for any Imperial Valley city.
The item opened with former Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo “Chalo” Gerardo proposing to spend those funds in city facilities that can be used as cooling centers like the Carnegie Technology Center and the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center.
“It is very hard for nonprofits to open temporary tents,” the former police chief said. “All city buildings need to get fixed. We need to get more for the buck.”
Brown Bag Coalition founding member Maribel Padilla said the nonprofit organization provides water and food for homeless people and ran a shelter a few years ago, but has no plans to run the cooling center this time. However, she made sure the nonprofit plans to provide a helping hand.
“I don’t care where you put it, but gets it done,” Padilla said publicly. “The homeless are dying.”
Padilla recalled other cities discussed the opening of a cooling center, but in the end, those projects never came to fruition.
“We need to plan better,” Hurtado said during the meeting. “There is no sense of leadership – this was not planned correctly.”
Hurtado recalled a businessman had asked Rockwood Avenue where the promenade was opened to allow vehicles to once again be riven through the road, but no action was made.
Also, the businesswoman who leads a recall effort against Mayor Raúl Ureña and Council member Gilberto Manzanarez, said local business owners, especially those in the downtown area, also need help. The cooling center funds will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.
After recalling six homeless people have died due to high temperatures, Norma Aguilar, also a founding member of the Brown Bag Coalition, thanked council members for taking action on the item.
“This is to protect people,” Aguilar said in tears. “We need to keep people from dying.”
Although she supported the idea, Calexico resident Blanca Morales said summer heat is a health emergency that impacts residents and visitors as well, especially those who struggle to pay their energy bills.
Morales suggested the expansion of Calexico’s Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena Library to host more people and keep them from the heat.
The Imperial County Public Health Department has listed the border town library as a cooling center. However, residents said during the meeting the site is far from the downtown area which makes it inaccessible for the homeless.
Several members of the Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition spoke in favor of the cooling center proposal.
“The community of Calexico is in great need of a temporary cooling center to provide relief to individuals without adequate cooling systems in their homes, as well as those without homes,” item 8 background documents show. “A cooling center is an air-conditioned public or private space to temporarily deal with the adverse health effects or extreme heat weather conditions.”
In a written statement read by Mayor Ureña, local resident Luis Luna called the spending of $50,000 in ARPA funds “alarming.”
During the meeting, a representative of the state Sen. Steve Padilla said the state has a program that can help the city with funds named the Community Resilience Center Program. However, the application process opens next month. Such a program has a significant amount of funds for community projects.
Another resident said water faucets that provided water to residents and visitors in the past have not worked for years and are now “bone dry.”
After commending the item, resident Juan Valencia (also a former IV Equity and Justice Coalition member), said homeless people have died in “horrific, brutal, and barbaric ways.”
“This is a human crisis,” Valencia said. “People are dying on the streets as we sit debating all this stuff.”
Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio said the item proposal was suggested by Calexico Councilmember Gloria Romo.
Colio added that the City has approached other agencies like the County’s Department of Social Services that have provided input about services needed caused by the heat.
Also, the City has approached other nonprofits seeking help and those messages have produced results.
Calexico Neighborhood House has proposed to open some of its premises to host homeless people during the daytime.
“We are waiting for more proposals,” Colio said.
Colio said the issue has turned serious after the Our Lady of Guadalupe men’s shelter was shut down weeks ago.
The city manager also said a Third Street property owner has suggested to rent the site to the city for a dollar for the next three months in order to keep those affected safe.
Colio recalled that cooling centers and shelters work on a voluntary basis, meaning homeless people cannot be forced to enter these places.
Councilman Camilo García said the City seems to work on the eleventh hour, adding that the county worked on its cooling centers months ago.
García recalled back in May he made a proposal to open a cooling center in city facilities like Fire Station 1, but the suggestion was never discussed further.
“It is needed,” García said about the cooling center. “We need to be more strategic and spend money on existing buildings.”
The council member said the County has a Day Center where Calexico homeless can be transported in order to keep them from the heat.
García proposed to work with other agencies to help those impacted by high temperatures.
Fellow Councilmember Javier Moreno concurred with García regarding the opening of city facilities to the homeless, and Moreno commended Mayor Pro-Tempore Gloria Romo for introducing the proposal.
In disagreement, Councilman Gilberto Manzanarez said he personally opposes holding the homeless in the library.
Colio said not many local homeless people decline to get transported to the Day Center.
“A lot of these people don’t want this help,” former chief Gerardo said.
The former chief went on to explain Catholic Charities asks attendants to remain drug, alcohol-free to access services, which refrains some homeless individuals from going to the El Centro center.
“They don’t think about help,” a resident and former downtown convenience store employee said in Spanish during the meeting. “What they like is to drink.”
Brown Bag Coalition founder Padilla added that homeless people decline to get to the library for fear of potential claims of child harassment and the cognizance of their odor.
“They are very respectful,” Padilla assured.
In the closing remarks, Mayor Ureña said the city manager is holding four department head positions which keeps her hands busy.
The mayor said the crisis began on June 30 with the closure of the men’s shelter on Fifth Street and Encinas Avenue. Many of those individuals have flocked to the downtown area.
Regarding ARPA expenditures in city facilities, the mayor said the city has spent over three million dollars on air conditioning replacement and roof improvements in several sites.
The mayor said he expects to be ready for next year’s high temperatures.
Colio made sure the proposal sought to open a cooling center and not a shelter for any persons.
“This issue is very delicate,” Councilwoman Romo said in Spanish. “We have seen several deaths.”
Romo said a homeless individual who was transported to a local hospital due to heat-related issues has requested a site to sleep.
The councilwoman told the audience the first expenditure approval of ARPA funds provided city employees with a $7,000 stipend apiece.
“I see the human being,” Romo said regarding homeless people. “We must show our love for our fellow men.”
Romo emphasized cooling center funds are not city funds taken from other programs.
