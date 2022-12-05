CALEXICO — The City of Calexico and the Calexico Arts Council held a community Let’s Paint Together event to begin painting the Rockwood Avenue Promenade Asphalt Art Project on December 3 at Rockwood Avenue here between First Street and Second Street. The project will feature the images of women dancing brightly colored skirts as seen from above, among equally bright butterflies.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.