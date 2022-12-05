CALEXICO — The City of Calexico and the Calexico Arts Council held a community Let’s Paint Together event to begin painting the Rockwood Avenue Promenade Asphalt Art Project on December 3 at Rockwood Avenue here between First Street and Second Street. The project will feature the images of women dancing brightly colored skirts as seen from above, among equally bright butterflies.
Calexico Arts Council paints promenade with City
- By MARCIE LANDEROS Special to this Newspaper
