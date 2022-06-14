Determining which teams would represent the IVL in the CIF-San Diego Section Divisional Team playoffs was played out over an exciting dual-meet season that came down to one final match.
Meanwhile determining the individual and doubles teams to advance to the CIF was played out over a two-day tournament at Southwest High earlier this spring,
Going into the last match of the IVL dual meet match, the Calexico High Bulldogs held a one-game edge in the standings over cross-town rival and defending IVL champions the Vincent Memorial Catholic High Scots.
The Bulldogs prevailed 10-8 over Vincent Memorial, ending the Scots’ nine-year reign as IVL champions.
Ironically, Calexico regained the IVL title under the tutelage of IVL 2022 Coach-of-the-Year Hector Cota who was a junior playing for the Bulldogs the last time they held the IVL title in 2013.
“To win the title back…the fact that we’ve been getting second place for close to nine years … got to me more than anything,” Cota said. ”The boys winning it was the giant prize for but to be recognized by my peers is an honor.
Cota teaches math at Calexico High and moved into coaching in the mixed-team post-pandemic shortened Imperial Valley only 2021 spring season.
“I started teaching at Calexico in 2019 and began as an assistant coach in the blended boy-girl team tennis season in the spring of 2021,” Cota said. “This past fall I took over as girls head coach and they went from unranked to the eleventh seed in the Division III CIF playoffs so I was happy with that.”
This spring Cota took over the boys’ program and emphasized two priorities, the first of which was teamwork.
“These guys support each other through all the ups and downs during the season,” Cota said.
Cota, who played doubles on the 2013 championship team, put his second emphasis was on establishing his doubles team, all three of whom were named to the All IVL teams.
“In other sports defense wins championships, in team tennis doubles wins championships,” Cota said. “And their effort as teams from the bottom to the top really showed.”
Calexico played in the Division II 2022 CIFSDS Boys' Tennis Team Championships that also saw second-place Vincent Memorial and the third-place Brawley High Wildcats play in the D-III playoffs.
